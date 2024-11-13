Home
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby announced his resignation following a damning report that criticized his delayed response in handling a severe abuse case involving John Smyth, a former church camp leader and serial abuser.

Who Is Justin Welby?

Welby, who officiated the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and presided over Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and King Charles III’s coronation, stated his decision to step down was due to his responsibility for not taking quicker action against Smyth’s crimes.

The report found that Welby did not promptly report Smyth’s abusive actions, which impacted many victims over decades.

On November 12, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the leading figure of the Church of England and the Anglican Communion, resigned amid a significant sexual abuse scandal. Welby, who had previously worked in the oil industry before entering ministry in 1989, served as the 105th Archbishop since taking the position in 2013.

What Is The Controversy Around Justin Welby?

The controversy surrounding Welby’s resignation stems from an independent report revealing that he did not report incidents of abuse linked to John Smyth, a volunteer at Christian summer camps, to the authorities when he first learned about them in 2013. Smyth reportedly abused over 100 boys and young men across multiple countries over several decades.

The investigation’s 251-page report concluded that had Welby acted sooner, Smyth’s actions could have been curtailed, sparing victims further trauma.

In his resignation statement, Welby acknowledged responsibility, both personally and institutionally, for the delays in addressing the abuse cases. Despite the scandal, his supporters noted that he made significant contributions to strengthening church safeguarding practices and improving its internal culture during his tenure.

The process to appoint his successor will be overseen by the Crown Nominations Commission, which will propose two candidates to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who will in turn recommend a selection to King Charles III. This commission includes representatives from various sectors of the Anglican Communion and is chaired by a prime ministerial appointee.

