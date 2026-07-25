Who Is Karim Khan? ICC Chief Prosecutor Removed Over Misconduct Allegations

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has removed its Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, over findings of serious misconduct and a serious breach of duty almost two years after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. The member states approved Khan’s removal by a large majority during a meeting of the Assembly of States Parties. The decision comes as the Hague-based court faces mounting pressure from the United States and Israel. However, Khan’s legal team has called the latest development political.

Who Is Karim Khan?

Khan is a British barrister who served as Chief Prosecutor of the ICC until his removal in July 2026. Born in 1970, Khan belongs to a family with Pakistani roots and studied law at King’s College London. Before joining the ICC, he worked as a defense lawyer and prosecutor in several high-profile international tribunals.

As ICC Chief Prosecutor, Khan oversaw investigations into alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in several conflict zones, including Ukraine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, and the Israel-Gaza conflict. His office sought arrest warrants for prominent political and military leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Why Was Karim Khan Removed by ICC?

Khan was accused of sexual misconduct involving a female aide. According to reports, Khan allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with the staff member and later attempted to prevent her from pursuing the allegations. However, he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

His legal team, led by Tayab Ali, argued that a judicial panel had unanimously determined that findings by the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) “did not establish misconduct or breach of duty under the relevant legal framework.”

“The independence of the International Criminal Court depends upon its elected officials being protected from removal through processes that are political, procedurally unfair, or inconsistent with the findings of independent judicial bodies,” his legal team asserted.

US Pressure and Actions Against Khan

Khan’s removal comes as the Trump administration intensified its confrontation with the ICC. The administration had previously imposed sanctions on Khan and 13 other ICC officials and judges over the arrest warrants issued for Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant regarding the war in Gaza. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington would pressure countries to withdraw from the court, sanction organizations working with it, and impose travel bans on ICC officials.



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