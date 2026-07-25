LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Is Karim Khan? ICC Chief Prosecutor Removed Over Misconduct Allegations

Who Is Karim Khan? ICC Chief Prosecutor Removed Over Misconduct Allegations

The decision comes as the Hague-based court faces mounting pressure from the United States and Israel. However, Khan's legal team has called the latest development political.

Karim Khan (Source:Reuters)
Karim Khan (Source:Reuters)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-25 21:34 IST

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has removed its Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, over findings of serious misconduct and a serious breach of duty almost two years after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. The member states approved Khan’s removal by a large majority during a meeting of the Assembly of States Parties. The decision comes as the Hague-based court faces mounting pressure from the United States and Israel. However, Khan’s legal team has called the latest development political.

Who Is Karim Khan?

Khan is a British barrister who served as Chief Prosecutor of the ICC until his removal in July 2026. Born in 1970, Khan belongs to a family with Pakistani roots and studied law at King’s College London. Before joining the ICC, he worked as a defense lawyer and prosecutor in several high-profile international tribunals.

You Might Be Interested In

As ICC Chief Prosecutor, Khan oversaw investigations into alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in several conflict zones, including Ukraine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, and the Israel-Gaza conflict. His office sought arrest warrants for prominent political and military leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Why Was Karim Khan Removed by ICC?

Khan was accused of sexual misconduct involving a female aide. According to reports, Khan allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with the staff member and later attempted to prevent her from pursuing the allegations. However, he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

His legal team, led by Tayab Ali, argued that a judicial panel had unanimously determined that findings by the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) “did not establish misconduct or breach of duty under the relevant legal framework.”

“The independence of the International Criminal Court depends upon its elected officials being protected from removal through processes that are political, procedurally unfair, or inconsistent with the findings of independent judicial bodies,” his legal team asserted.

US Pressure and Actions Against Khan

Khan’s removal comes as the Trump administration intensified its confrontation with the ICC. The administration had previously imposed sanctions on Khan and 13 other ICC officials and judges over the arrest warrants issued for Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant regarding the war in Gaza. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington would pressure countries to withdraw from the court, sanction organizations working with it, and impose travel bans on ICC officials.


Also Read: Jantar Mantar Protest Ends: CJP Calls Off Agitation After Centre Accepts Key Demands

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Karim Khan? ICC Chief Prosecutor Removed Over Misconduct Allegations
Tags: home-hero-pos-3Karim KhanKarim Khan ICCKarim Khan RemovedKarim Khan Removed by ICCWho Is Karim Khan

RELATED News

Why Did Bangladesh President Suddenly Resign? Did Contact With Sheikh Hasina Trigger His Exit?

Middle East War: Did Pakistan’s Asim Munir Broker Iran-Saudi Deal to Prevent Attacks on Riyadh?

Indian Migrant Found Dead in Israel; Jerusalem Police Arrest Murder Suspect

Meet Kanishka Narayan, Bihar-Born MP Becomes UK’s First AI Minister in Andy Burnham’s Cabinet

Explained: Why India Faces 10% US Tariff While Other Economies Pay 12.5%

LATEST NEWS

WEF vs MIL, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch Welsh Fire vs MI London Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?

Virat Kohli’s Car Collection: From Range Rover Vogue to Audi R8 LMX, Check Indian Legend’s Luxurious Collection

Arsenal Backed To Pursue Vinicius Jr In Potential Blockbuster Transfer From Real Madrid: Report

Fresh Off Her National Award Win, Is Yami Gautam The New Face of Kahaani 3?

Who Is Pralhad Joshi? The New Education Minister Following Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match Highlights: Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma Star as India Seal Series With Dominant 90-Run Win Over Zimbabwe

Who Is Karim Khan? ICC Chief Prosecutor Removed Over Misconduct Allegations

Durand Cup 2026: Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season’s First Kolkata Derby

Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup

Who Is Karim Khan? ICC Chief Prosecutor Removed Over Misconduct Allegations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Karim Khan? ICC Chief Prosecutor Removed Over Misconduct Allegations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Karim Khan? ICC Chief Prosecutor Removed Over Misconduct Allegations
Who Is Karim Khan? ICC Chief Prosecutor Removed Over Misconduct Allegations
Who Is Karim Khan? ICC Chief Prosecutor Removed Over Misconduct Allegations
Who Is Karim Khan? ICC Chief Prosecutor Removed Over Misconduct Allegations

QUICK LINKS