Who Is Karol Nawrocki? Poland’s New President Backed By Donald Trump

In a closely watched and tightly contested presidential election, conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki has emerged victorious, securing 50.89% of the vote against liberal rival Rafał Trzaskowski, the Mayor of Warsaw, who garnered 49.11%.

Although the Polish prime minister holds most of the executive power, the presidency is far from ceremonial. The president influences foreign policy, can veto legislation, and plays a symbolic role in shaping national identity.

Who is Karol Nawrocki?

A 42-year-old conservative historian and former heavyweight boxing champion, Nawrocki is a political newcomer who gained national prominence as the head of the Institute of National Remembrance. His appointment by the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party was seen as part of a broader push to reassert nationalist narratives in Polish politics.

Known for his strong stance on patriotism and traditional values, Nawrocki led campaigns to remove Soviet-era monuments, actions that earned him a spot on Russia’s wanted list, according to local media.

Backed by Donald Trump

Nawrocki’s campaign received a significant boost from U.S. President Donald Trump, who endorsed him ahead of the election. Nawrocki even made a brief visit to the White House last month, where he reportedly met Trump in the Oval Office. During a recent visit to Poland, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also urged voters to back Nawrocki, emphasizing the importance of strengthening U.S.-Poland relations under Trump’s leadership.

Defender of Polish Values

Nawrocki positioned himself as a staunch defender of traditional Catholic values, fiercely opposing LGBTQ rights, liberal migration policies, and EU climate mandates. His support base includes voters who feel alienated by what they see as the secular and progressive direction of modern Europe.

His critics, however, point to allegations of past connections with criminal figures and participation in violent street fights. Nawrocki denies any criminal links, describing his involvement in street clashes as “noble fights,” a claim that has done little to dent his popularity among right-wing supporters.

Nawrocki’s Stance on NATO and the EU

Nawrocki has expressed skepticism toward the European Union, opposing Ukraine’s NATO membership and criticizing Brussels’ influence on Polish policy. This position could strain relations with the centrist coalition government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who has worked to bring Poland back into the EU mainstream since ousting the nationalist PiS government in 2023.

What Nawrocki’s Win Means for Poland

Nawrocki’s election could mark a turning point in Poland’s political trajectory. His presidency may challenge Prime Minister Tusk’s pro-EU reforms and potentially risk EU funding and cohesion. With growing polarization, Nawrocki’s tenure is likely to shape debates on national identity, sovereignty, and Poland’s place in the Western alliance.

As Poland prepares for a leadership transition, all eyes are on how Nawrocki will navigate domestic challenges and international diplomacy particularly amid growing tensions in Europe and shifting alliances across the Atlantic.

