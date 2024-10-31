Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Who Is Karthik Naralasetty? Can He Become The Youngest Mayor Of The Hills, Texas?

Karthik Naralasetty, a 35-year-old Indian-American businessman, is campaigning for mayor of The Hills village in Texas, with the election taking place on November 5, alongside the presidential election in the U.S. If elected, he would become the youngest mayor in the village's history and the first of Indian descent, in a community of over 2,000 residents that includes only five Indian families.

Background and Entrepreneurial Success

Naralasetty was born in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, and completed his early education in Delhi. He moved to the U.S. to study computer science at Rutgers University but dropped out to start his first company, Socialblood, a global platform for blood donation that now boasts 120 million users. His second venture, Pawsh, connects dog owners with groomers. As a self-taught product designer, he has also consulted for major companies such as Apple, Walmart, and Levi’s.

Vision for The Hills

Naralasetty aims to create an inclusive community, stating, “As I run for mayor, I am driven by the lessons I’ve learned throughout my entrepreneurial journey, and I believe that, together, we can build a brighter, more inclusive future grounded in shared values and mutual respect.”

Family Support and Community Roots

His family includes his parents, wife Aditi—whom he met during his early days in the U.S.—and their two children, Leilani and Jaivyn. His in-laws in New Jersey have offered him “unwavering” support, while the family also shares their home with two dogs, Hachi and Hiro, who add to their family dynamic.

