Saturday, February 22, 2025
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Who is Kash Patel’s Girlfriend? New FBI Director, 44, Is Dating 18 Years Younger Country Singer

Who is Kash Patel’s Girlfriend? New FBI Director, 44, Is Dating 18 Years Younger Country Singer

During Patel's confirmation hearing, his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, attracted significant public attention, sparking curiosity about her background and career.

Kash Patel with his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins


Former US President Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American lawyer Kash Patel as the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Patel, 44, was officially sworn in as the FBI’s ninth director on Thursday, February 20.

During his swearing-in ceremony, he expressed his heartfelt appreciation for his family’s unwavering support throughout the confirmation process.

Kash Patel was born on February 25, 1980, to Gujarati parents in Garden City, New York. Over the years, he has established a remarkable career in law and national security, gaining widespread recognition for his contributions to the field.

Alexis Wilkins: Who is Kash Patel’s Girlfriend?

Alexis Wilkins is a celebrated country music artist, songwriter, and commentator. Besides her flourishing music career, she also serves as the press secretary for Republican Representative Abraham Hamade, solidifying her influential role within political circles.

Musical Achievements and Notable Performances

Wilkins has gained considerable popularity with her debut EP and a heartfelt Veterans Day tribute song, which together have garnered over 1 million streams across various major platforms. She has performed alongside prominent country artists like Chris Young, Joe Nichols, Sara Evans, and Parmalee, further boosting her reputation in the music industry.

Although she was raised in Switzerland and England, Wilkins later moved to Nashville, Tennessee. She pursued her education at Belmont University, where she studied business and political science.

How Did Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins Meet

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Patel and Wilkins first crossed paths at a conservative ReAwaken America rally in October 2022. Their relationship officially began in January 2023.

Wilkins is known for her strong advocacy for veterans’ issues. She actively collaborates with various organizations, including Warrior Rounds, Operation Standdown, and Soldier’s Child, to support and uplift the veteran community.

Filed under

Alexis Wilkins FBI Director Kash Patel Kash patel

