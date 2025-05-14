Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Who Is Kashish Chaudhary? First Hindu Woman Assistant Commissioner In Balochistan

Kashish Chaudhary and her father met Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti in Quetta, where she pledged to focus on women's empowerment, upliftment of minority communities, and the overall development of the province.

Kashish Chaudhary, At just 25, has traded textbooks for a title—Assistant Commissioner—making history as the first Hindu woman from Balochistan to achieve this feat. Hailing from Noshki town in Chagai district, Kashish cleared the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam with sheer grit, discipline, and laser focus. Her appointment isn’t just a personal victory—it’s a giant leap for Pakistan’s minority women stepping into mainstream administration.

Three Years, Eight Hours A Day, And Zero Excuses: Kashish

In an interview with News publication, Kashish revealed the disciplined routine that powered her success. “It took three years of consistent studies, at least eight hours a day… that led me to achieve this success,” she shared. “Discipline, hard work, and the desire to contribute to society have driven me throughout this journey.” Her relentless dedication turned long study hours into a life-changing result. If grit were currency, Kashish just secured a top-tier promotion—earning not just a title, but a place in history as a trailblazer for women and minorities in Pakistan’s civil service.

Dad’s Pride, Daughter’s Dream: Assistant Commissioner, Kashish

Her father, Girdhari Lal, a modest mid-level trader, expressed immense pride in his daughter’s achievement. “It is a matter of great pride for me that my daughter has become an assistant commissioner due to her hard work and commitment,” he told reporters. He recalled how Kashish always dreamed of creating change, especially for women. From a small town in Balochistan to a powerful administrative post, she didn’t just shatter the glass ceiling—she bulldozed through it. For Girdhari Lal, his daughter’s success is not just personal triumph; it’s a powerful message of possibility for every girl with a dream.

The CM And The Commissioner

Kashish Chaudhary and her father met Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti in Quetta, where she pledged to focus on women’s empowerment, upliftment of minority communities, and the overall development of the province. The meeting marked a symbolic moment, highlighting her commitment to inclusive governance and progressive change in Balochistan.

CM Bugti didn’t hold back the praise:
“Kashish is a symbol of pride for the nation and Balochistan,” he said. “It is a matter of pride when minority community members reach key positions through hard work and effort.”

Kashish Joins Pakistan’s Power-Packed Hindu Women Squad

Kashish now stands alongside a growing league of trailblazers from Pakistan’s Hindu community:

  • Manesh Ropeta – First Hindu Superintendent of Police in Karachi (2022)
  • Pushpa Kumari Kohli – Sub-Inspector who cracked the Sindh Police Public Services Exam
  • Suman Pawan Bodani – First Hindu civil judge in Shahdadkot (2019)

And according to Sindh politician Ramesh Kumar Vankwani:
“Our young women are doing us proud. We have doctors, civil servants, police officers, etc. in Sindh.”

From minority to milestone, Kashish’s journey is now the new blueprint for every young girl dreaming big in the face of odds.

