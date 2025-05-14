Who Is Kashish Chaudhary? First Hindu Woman Assistant Commissioner In Balochistan

Kashish Chaudhary, At just 25, has traded textbooks for a title—Assistant Commissioner—making history as the first Hindu woman from Balochistan to achieve this feat. Hailing from Noshki town in Chagai district, Kashish cleared the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam with sheer grit, discipline, and laser focus. Her appointment isn’t just a personal victory—it’s a giant leap for Pakistan’s minority women stepping into mainstream administration.
وزیر اعلیٰ بلوچستان میر سرفرازبگٹی سے اقلیتی افسر اسسٹنٹ کمشنر کشش چوہدری کی ملاقات. کشش چوہدری نے اپنی محنت، لگن اور استقامت سے نہ صرف اپنی صلاحیتوں کا لوہا منوایا بلکہ اقلیتی برادری کے دیگر نوجوانوں کے لیے بھی مشعلِ راہ بن گئی ہیں، میر سرفراز بگٹی۔
وزیراعلیٰ بلوچستان میر سرفراز… pic.twitter.com/DLA8quAjJi
Three Years, Eight Hours A Day, And Zero Excuses: Kashish
Dad’s Pride, Daughter’s Dream: Assistant Commissioner, Kashish
The CM And The Commissioner
CM Bugti didn’t hold back the praise:
“Kashish is a symbol of pride for the nation and Balochistan,” he said. “It is a matter of pride when minority community members reach key positions through hard work and effort.”
Kashish Joins Pakistan’s Power-Packed Hindu Women Squad
Kashish now stands alongside a growing league of trailblazers from Pakistan’s Hindu community:
- Manesh Ropeta – First Hindu Superintendent of Police in Karachi (2022)
- Pushpa Kumari Kohli – Sub-Inspector who cracked the Sindh Police Public Services Exam
- Suman Pawan Bodani – First Hindu civil judge in Shahdadkot (2019)
And according to Sindh politician Ramesh Kumar Vankwani:
“Our young women are doing us proud. We have doctors, civil servants, police officers, etc. in Sindh.”
From minority to milestone, Kashish’s journey is now the new blueprint for every young girl dreaming big in the face of odds.
