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Home > World News > Who Is Khalil al-Hayya? New Hamas Chief Appointed Two Years After Yahya Sinwar’s Killing

Who Is Khalil al-Hayya? New Hamas Chief Appointed Two Years After Yahya Sinwar’s Killing

Hamas has officially appointed Khalil al-Hayya as its top leader. Discover his background, ties to Iran, and how he won the secret internal ballot.

Khalil al-Hayya takes charge of Hamas (Source: X)
Khalil al-Hayya takes charge of Hamas (Source: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 18:57 IST

Hamas has officially appointed Khalil al-Hayya as the new head of its political bureau. Al-Hayya, who served as the group’s lead negotiator in indirect ceasefire and hostage release talks with Israel, replaces Yahya Sinwar, who was killed during combat with Israeli forces in late 2024. His appointment marks a significant geopolitical pivot for Hamas as the movement attempts to rebuild its leadership following severe battlefield losses and the targeted assassinations of its top officials.  

Who Is Khalil al-Hayya?

In an official statement, the group announced: “The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announces the election of brother mujahid Khalil al-Hayya as head of the movement’s political bureau, succeeding the martyred leader Yahya al-Sinwar.” A veteran Hamas official, al-Hayya was chosen through the group’s internal secret ballot. Following the October 7, 2023 onslaught, he becomes Hamas’s third political chief, following the deaths of senior figures Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar. Born in 1960, al-Hayya joined the Muslim Brotherhood in the 1980s and was a founding member of Hamas in 1987. Over decades of conflict, he has survived multiple Israeli targeted strikes that killed several of his close relatives.

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Khalil al-Hayya Defeats Veteran Khaled Meshaal

Reports indicate that al-Hayya defeated veteran leader and former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal in a run-off election. A senior official confirmed that al-Hayya was elected by an overwhelming majority and is expected to assume full responsibilities next week. The political bureau is reportedly scheduled to meet in Istanbul to form new committees and restructure the group’s leadership framework, which has been heavily disrupted by recent military campaigns. Consequently, the temporary five-member leadership council that had been heading the movement since Sinwar’s death will be dissolved.  

Al-Hayya’s Political Alignment and Ideology

Al-Hayya maintained close ties to former chiefs Haniyeh and Sinwar. His victory in the secret ballot signals a strong, continued commitment to the Iranian-led regional alliance (the “Axis of Resistance”) and will play a defining role in restructuring the militant movement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet publicly commented on al-Hayya’s appointment.

Also Read: Abhijeet Dipke ‘Picked Up’ By Delhi Police, Claims CJP; Cops Deny: What Is Happening At Jantar Mantar?

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Who Is Khalil al-Hayya? New Hamas Chief Appointed Two Years After Yahya Sinwar’s Killing
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Who Is Khalil al-Hayya? New Hamas Chief Appointed Two Years After Yahya Sinwar’s Killing

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Who Is Khalil al-Hayya? New Hamas Chief Appointed Two Years After Yahya Sinwar’s Killing
Who Is Khalil al-Hayya? New Hamas Chief Appointed Two Years After Yahya Sinwar’s Killing
Who Is Khalil al-Hayya? New Hamas Chief Appointed Two Years After Yahya Sinwar’s Killing
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