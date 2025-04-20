Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Who Is Kheal Das Kohistani? Hindu Minister Attacked In Pakistan During A Rally, Gets Hurled With Tomatoes And Potatoes

Who Is Kheal Das Kohistani? Hindu Minister Attacked In Pakistan During A Rally, Gets Hurled With Tomatoes And Potatoes

Following the assault, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Kohistani to offer support and assured a comprehensive investigation.

Who Is Kheal Das Kohistani? Hindu Minister Attacked In Pakistan During A Rally, Gets Hurled With Tomatoes And Potatoes

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Kheal Das Kohistani


A violent protest erupted in Sindh, Pakistan, targeting Kheal Das Kohistani, the Hindu Minister of State for Religious Affairs, during a rally against the proposed construction of new canals in the region.

Minister’s Convoy Attacked with Vegetables in Thatta

Kheal Das Kohistani, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker, was travelling through Thatta district on Saturday when his convoy came under attack by demonstrators. Protesters hurled tomatoes and potatoes at the motorcade and shouted slogans opposing the federal government’s irrigation plans.

Officials confirmed that the minister was not injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Responds to Attack

Following the assault, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Kohistani to offer support and assured a comprehensive investigation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Attacks on public representatives are intolerable,” said the Prime Minister. “Those responsible will face exemplary punishment.”

Information Minister Atta Tarar has requested a detailed briefing from Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon and the federal interior secretary. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the individuals involved in the attack.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah issued a strong condemnation of the violence, declaring that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. He ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hyderabad region, to arrest those responsible immediately and submit an official report.

Who is Kheal Das Kohistani?

According to the National Assembly of Pakistan’s official website, Kheal Das Kohistani is a native of Jamshoro district in Sindh.

He was first elected to Parliament in 2018 as a PML-N representative. After completing his full five-year term, he was reelected in 2024 and subsequently appointed as Minister of State for Religious Affairs.

ALSO READ: Why Is Saying ‘Please’ And ‘Thank You’ To ChatGPT Costing More To OpenAI CEO Sam Altman?

Filed under

hindu minister in pakistan Kheal Das Kohistani Latest world news

China begins returning Bo

China Begins Returning Boeing 737 MAX Jets Amid Rising Trade Tensions, Xiamen Airlines Aircraft Lands...
White House Easter Egg Ro

White House Easter Egg Roll 2025: When And Where Is It Happening? Here’s Why The...
Pakistan Muslim League-Na

Who Is Kheal Das Kohistani? Hindu Minister Attacked In Pakistan During A Rally, Gets Hurled...
Russian President Vladimi

Did Putin Breach His Own Truce Which He Promised During Easter? Zelensky Says Russian President...
JD Vance and PM Modi

Why Is JD Vance Visiting India? Here’s The Full Itinerary Of US VP Including Meeting...
Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar Cleverly Disses Drake Again With A Pre-Recorded Skit Before Hitting...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China Begins Returning Boeing 737 MAX Jets Amid Rising Trade Tensions, Xiamen Airlines Aircraft Lands in Seattle

China Begins Returning Boeing 737 MAX Jets Amid Rising Trade Tensions, Xiamen Airlines Aircraft Lands...

White House Easter Egg Roll 2025: When And Where Is It Happening? Here’s Why The Centuries Old Tradition Is Celebrated

White House Easter Egg Roll 2025: When And Where Is It Happening? Here’s Why The...

Did Putin Breach His Own Truce Which He Promised During Easter? Zelensky Says Russian President Only Interested In PR

Did Putin Breach His Own Truce Which He Promised During Easter? Zelensky Says Russian President...

Why Is JD Vance Visiting India? Here’s The Full Itinerary Of US VP Including Meeting With PM Modi, Visit To Taj Mahal

Why Is JD Vance Visiting India? Here’s The Full Itinerary Of US VP Including Meeting...

Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar Cleverly Disses Drake Again With A Pre-Recorded Skit Before Hitting The Stage

Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar Cleverly Disses Drake Again With A Pre-Recorded Skit Before Hitting...

Entertainment

Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar Cleverly Disses Drake Again With A Pre-Recorded Skit Before Hitting The Stage

Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar Cleverly Disses Drake Again With A Pre-Recorded Skit Before Hitting

Yash Begins Filming as Raavana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple For Blessings

Yash Begins Filming as Raavana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave