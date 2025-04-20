Following the assault, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Kohistani to offer support and assured a comprehensive investigation.

A violent protest erupted in Sindh, Pakistan, targeting Kheal Das Kohistani, the Hindu Minister of State for Religious Affairs, during a rally against the proposed construction of new canals in the region.

Minister’s Convoy Attacked with Vegetables in Thatta

Kheal Das Kohistani, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker, was travelling through Thatta district on Saturday when his convoy came under attack by demonstrators. Protesters hurled tomatoes and potatoes at the motorcade and shouted slogans opposing the federal government’s irrigation plans.

Officials confirmed that the minister was not injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Responds to Attack

Following the assault, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Kohistani to offer support and assured a comprehensive investigation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Attacks on public representatives are intolerable,” said the Prime Minister. “Those responsible will face exemplary punishment.”

Information Minister Atta Tarar has requested a detailed briefing from Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon and the federal interior secretary. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the individuals involved in the attack.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah issued a strong condemnation of the violence, declaring that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. He ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hyderabad region, to arrest those responsible immediately and submit an official report.

Who is Kheal Das Kohistani?

According to the National Assembly of Pakistan’s official website, Kheal Das Kohistani is a native of Jamshoro district in Sindh.

He was first elected to Parliament in 2018 as a PML-N representative. After completing his full five-year term, he was reelected in 2024 and subsequently appointed as Minister of State for Religious Affairs.