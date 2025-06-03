Who Is Kim Moon-soo? From Labour Activist To South Korea’s Conservative Presidential Hopeful

Following his resignation from the cabinet in April 2025, Kim Moon-soo announced his presidential bid, campaigning on themes of freedom, equality, and dignity for all.

As South Korea votes in a snap presidential election today, the nation stands at a crucial crossroads after months of political turmoil.

As South Korea votes in a snap presidential election today, the nation stands at a crucial crossroads after months of political turmoil. One name that has emerged prominently in this high-stakes race is Kim Moon-soo, the People Power Party’s conservative candidate. But behind his current image as a right-leaning leader lies a dramatic journey from firebrand labour activist to seasoned politician.

From Protest to Politics: Kim Moon-soo’s Early Life

Born on August 27, 1951, in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, Kim Moon-soo first made national headlines in 1969 as a high school senior when he led protests against then-President Park Chung-hee’s attempt to amend the constitution for a third term. This defiance cost him his education but launched a life of political engagement.

During the 1970s and 80s, Kim studied at Seoul National University, where he became deeply involved in student movements advocating for labour rights and democratisation. He soon became a major figure in the Seoul Region Labour Movement Alliance, leading worker protests under the repressive regime of Chun Doo-hwan. In 1986, he was arrested and brutally tortured, reportedly losing hearing in one ear due to electric shocks.

Political Transformation: From Left to Right

In 1990, Kim co-founded the Minjung Party, a progressive platform meant to empower workers politically. However, after its failure in the 1992 elections, Kim temporarily left politics and worked as a taxi driver.

His political comeback came in 1994 when President Kim Young-sam invited former democracy activists to join the ruling Democratic Liberal Party. Kim joined, signaling a significant ideological shift. He was elected to the National Assembly for three consecutive terms, representing Bucheon in Gyeonggi Province.

A Conservative Voice in a Post-Yoon South Korea

Kim’s conservative alignment deepened over the years, eventually becoming a key figure in the People Power Party, the successor to the Grand National Party. Despite internal resistance, Kim served in top roles under President Yoon Suk Yeol. He notably opposed Yoon’s impeachment, even after the controversial martial law declaration on December 3, 2024, which ultimately led to Yoon’s ouster by the Constitutional Court.

Following his resignation from the cabinet in April 2025, Kim Moon-soo announced his presidential bid, campaigning on themes of freedom, equality, and dignity for all. “All human beings are dignified and equal… I am engaged in politics to create a South Korea where everyone, including the poor, the uneducated, the sick, and the marginalised, can feel freedom,” Kim stated during his campaign, in an effort to appeal beyond his conservative base.

Can Kim Moon-soo Bridge the Divide?

At 73, Kim represents both legacy and transformation someone who has witnessed South Korea’s evolution from military dictatorship to democracy. However, he faces an uphill battle. In recent polls, Kim consistently trails Lee Jae-myung, the progressive opposition candidate.

Still, in a country grappling with political polarisation, economic instability, and public distrust in institutions, Kim Moon-soo’s unique blend of activist past and conservative present could resonate with voters seeking both experience and resilience.

