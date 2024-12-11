Who Is Kim Yong-Hyun, The Ousted South Korean Defence Minister Who Attempted Suicide?

Kim Yong-hyun, born in 1959 in Masan, a coastal town in southeastern South Korea, served as a prominent figure in the country’s military and politics. He joined the Korea Military Academy in 1978 and held key military roles, including capital defense commander and chief of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Kim retired as a three-star general in 2017.

Under President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim was appointed as the first minister of the presidential security service and later became the defence minister in September 2023. He is known for his hardline stance on North Korea, famously warning that the regime would face a “horrendous price” if it provoked South Korea.

Relationship with President Yoon

Kim and President Yoon share a long-standing relationship, having attended Chungam High School in Seoul together. This connection helped establish Kim as one of Yoon’s closest confidants, particularly within the “Chungam faction,” a group of Yoon’s allies. Kim’s deep understanding of Yoon’s intentions was highlighted when he was nominated for the defence minister role, with Yoon’s chief of staff noting that Kim understood the president’s goals better than anyone else.

Role in the Martial Law Attempt

Kim is at the center of a martial law attempt that has sparked controversy. During a cabinet meeting convened by President Yoon on December 3, Kim suggested the imposition of martial law, leading to further scrutiny. On December 1, he ordered the deployment of troops to take control of six locations, including the National Assembly and opposition party headquarters. These actions contradicted his earlier denials of martial law plans, which he had dismissed as “false political propaganda” during his confirmation hearing.

Current Legal Troubles and Suicide Attempt

After stepping down from his position as defence minister, Kim is now facing criminal investigations for charges including insurrection and abuse of power. He was detained on Sunday, with a court approving his arrest warrant on Tuesday. During his detention, Kim attempted suicide using a shirt and underwear, but authorities confirmed his life was not in danger. Kim issued a public apology through his lawyer, taking full responsibility for the crisis.

Kim’s arrest and his subsequent actions have placed South Korea’s government under intense scrutiny. As investigations continue, his fate remains uncertain, with his political career and personal life now in turmoil.

