Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Kim Yong-Hyun, The Ousted South Korean Defence Minister Who Attempted Suicide?

Kim Yong-hyun, born in 1959 in Masan, a coastal town in southeastern South Korea, served as a prominent figure in the country's military and politics.

Who Is Kim Yong-Hyun, The Ousted South Korean Defence Minister Who Attempted Suicide?

Kim Yong-hyun, born in 1959 in Masan, a coastal town in southeastern South Korea, served as a prominent figure in the country’s military and politics. He joined the Korea Military Academy in 1978 and held key military roles, including capital defense commander and chief of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Kim retired as a three-star general in 2017.

Under President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim was appointed as the first minister of the presidential security service and later became the defence minister in September 2023. He is known for his hardline stance on North Korea, famously warning that the regime would face a “horrendous price” if it provoked South Korea.

Relationship with President Yoon

Kim and President Yoon share a long-standing relationship, having attended Chungam High School in Seoul together. This connection helped establish Kim as one of Yoon’s closest confidants, particularly within the “Chungam faction,” a group of Yoon’s allies. Kim’s deep understanding of Yoon’s intentions was highlighted when he was nominated for the defence minister role, with Yoon’s chief of staff noting that Kim understood the president’s goals better than anyone else.

Role in the Martial Law Attempt

Kim is at the center of a martial law attempt that has sparked controversy. During a cabinet meeting convened by President Yoon on December 3, Kim suggested the imposition of martial law, leading to further scrutiny. On December 1, he ordered the deployment of troops to take control of six locations, including the National Assembly and opposition party headquarters. These actions contradicted his earlier denials of martial law plans, which he had dismissed as “false political propaganda” during his confirmation hearing.

Current Legal Troubles and Suicide Attempt

After stepping down from his position as defence minister, Kim is now facing criminal investigations for charges including insurrection and abuse of power. He was detained on Sunday, with a court approving his arrest warrant on Tuesday. During his detention, Kim attempted suicide using a shirt and underwear, but authorities confirmed his life was not in danger. Kim issued a public apology through his lawyer, taking full responsibility for the crisis.

Kim’s arrest and his subsequent actions have placed South Korea’s government under intense scrutiny. As investigations continue, his fate remains uncertain, with his political career and personal life now in turmoil.

Read More : Korea Minister, Who Recommended Marital Law, Attempts Suicide

Filed under

Kim Yong Hyun South Korean Martial Law

Advertisement

Also Read

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

Entertainment

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men- Here’s How She Pulled It Off

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men-

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of Sexual Harassment

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships, Kismet, Hopecore’

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships,

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks Down Detailing What Happened

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox