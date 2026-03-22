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Home > World News > Who Is KP George? Indian-Origin Judge Convicted Of $46,000 Campaign Fund Misuse, Faces 10 Years In Prison In Texas

Who Is KP George? Indian-Origin Judge Convicted Of $46,000 Campaign Fund Misuse, Faces 10 Years In Prison In Texas

Fort Bend County Judge KP George, a prominent Indian-American leader in Texas, has been convicted of money laundering in a high-profile campaign finance case.

Indian-origin judge convicted of money laundering in Texas (IMAGE: X)
Indian-origin judge convicted of money laundering in Texas (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 22, 2026 14:30:46 IST

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Who Is KP George? Indian-Origin Judge Convicted Of $46,000 Campaign Fund Misuse, Faces 10 Years In Prison In Texas

A US judge of Indian origin, who is one of the most prominent representatives of the Indian-American community in Texas, has been convicted in a high-profile campaign finance case, a significant breakthrough in Texas politics.

Indian-Origin Texas Judge KP George Convicted

KP George, a county judge of Fort Bend County, was convicted by a jury of money laundering and now awaits sentencing in June.

The charge, which is a third-degree felony under the Texas legislation, has a possible prison sentence ranging between two and 10 years and a fine of USD 10,000.

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George is politically known, and the county he represents has a great number of different people, which is why this case has attracted attention.

KP George Found Guilty of Money Laundering

According to the court, prosecutors reported that George had withdrawn over USD 46,000 of his campaign account to personal accounts. The money was claimed to have been spent on personal spending, such as his mortgage.

The defence, however, insisted that these transactions were refunds of personal loans George had previously made to his campaign. This notwithstanding, the jury brought a guilty verdict after a few hours of deliberation.

George was also briefly detained in court after the ruling. He was then bonded and came out of the county jail on Friday evening.

George has chosen to leave the decision on what his sentence would be to the judge and the hearing is set to be made on June 16.

Sentencing Awaited in Campaign Finance Scandal

The experts in law point out that the Texas law offers an elected officer an opportunity to lose office after conviction but the process is effected after he or she is sentenced to jail.

At the moment, he should remain in his position, but he can be suspended or dismissed as the results of courtcase and its appeals.

Authorities reported that local governments could temporarily redistribute his work or even a temporary replacement in case of need.

George, a son of Indian origins, has served in the local politics and is regarded as one of the main representatives of the Indian-American population in Texas. His belief will probably have wider political and local social consequences in this area.

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Who Is KP George? Indian-Origin Judge Convicted Of $46,000 Campaign Fund Misuse, Faces 10 Years In Prison In Texas

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Who Is KP George? Indian-Origin Judge Convicted Of $46,000 Campaign Fund Misuse, Faces 10 Years In Prison In Texas
Who Is KP George? Indian-Origin Judge Convicted Of $46,000 Campaign Fund Misuse, Faces 10 Years In Prison In Texas
Who Is KP George? Indian-Origin Judge Convicted Of $46,000 Campaign Fund Misuse, Faces 10 Years In Prison In Texas
Who Is KP George? Indian-Origin Judge Convicted Of $46,000 Campaign Fund Misuse, Faces 10 Years In Prison In Texas

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