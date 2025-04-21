Who Is Kristi Noem? Homeland Security Secretary’s Bag With $3000 In Cash, Blank Cheques And Passport Gets Stolen In DC

Kristi Noem confirmed the incident during her appearance at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, adding that the situation is still under investigation.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem became the victim of a theft while having dinner at a restaurant in downtown Washington, DC, on Sunday night.

Noem confirmed the incident during her appearance at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, adding that the situation is still under investigation.

According to a law enforcement source, Secret Service agents, who are tasked with Noem’s protection, reviewed surveillance video from Capital Burger, the location where the theft occurred.

The footage revealed an unidentified white male wearing a medical mask stealing her handbag and quickly exiting the premises.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Was Inside the Stolen Bag?

The stolen handbag reportedly contained several sensitive and valuable items, including:

Around $3,000 in cash – withdrawn to cover Easter-related expenses for her family

Kristi Noem’s passport

Driver’s license

Blank checks

Keys to her apartment

A makeup bag

Prescription medication

A DHS access badge

Secret Service Launches Investigation

The Secret Service has initiated an official investigation to determine whether any of the stolen financial documents or identity items have been used fraudulently. Authorities are also attempting to identify and locate the suspect shown in the video footage.

Noem Was Treating Family During Easter Weekend

A DHS spokesperson shared that Secretary Noem was in town with her entire family, including her children and grandchildren, for the Easter weekend. The cash that was stolen was intended to pay for dinners, Easter gifts, and family outings.

The incident has raised security concerns, especially considering the theft included a federal access badge and official documentation belonging to a high-ranking government official.