Lars Klingbeil, co-leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), is set to assume the role of vice chancellor and federal finance minister in the new government, party officials have confirmed, DW reported on Wednesday. The move follows the SPD membership’s overwhelming approval of a coalition deal with the CDU/CSU bloc, paving the way for conservative leader Friedrich Merz to become the next German Chancellor, the report said.

According to The Guardian, the SPD’s executive committee unanimously approved Klingbeil’s nomination shortly after the party disclosed the results of its internal vote. A strong 84.6% of participating SPD members voted in favour of the coalition agreement, with 15.4% opposing it. The turnout was recorded at 56%, the party announced on social media.

“In these very difficult times in global politics, we bear responsibility for our security, for economic growth, secure jobs and equal opportunities,” SPD Secretary General Matthias Miersch said in an email update, as reported by Reuters.

Klingbeil, 47, played a pivotal role in the coalition negotiations and is credited with forging a productive partnership with incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz, DW reported, adding that their alliance has been seen as instrumental in bridging ideological divides to form a stable governing coalition after Germany’s general election in February.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

At a press conference following the membership vote, Miersch confirmed that Klingbeil would take on the dual role of vice chancellor and finance minister. He added that the SPD’s full list of ministerial nominees would be presented on May 5, one day before Merz is officially confirmed as Chancellor, reports say.

Acknowledging internal concerns within the party, Miersch also expressed gratitude for the support from SPD members for the coalition deal. “Even those who voted no will ultimately see it was worth joining this government and standing up for the basic social democratic values,” he said, according to The Guardian.

ALSO READ: Social Democrats Approve Coalition Deal, Paving Way for New German Government