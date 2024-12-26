Who is Laura Loomer? Far-Right Influencer Says India Does Not Have Running Water Or Toilet Paper

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist known for her inflammatory rhetoric, has sparked outrage with disparaging remarks about India while advocating for an "America First" agenda. Her comments, targeting India's infrastructure and skilled workforce, have ignited fierce debates on immigration and U.S. job policies.

Laura Loomer, a prominent far-right influencer, activist, and journalist, has stirred controversy with her recent comments targeting India. In her defense of the “America First” policy, Loomer disparaged the country by claiming that India lacks basic infrastructure such as running water and toilet paper.

Highly Skilled at Stealing US Jobs

She further questioned why people in India would excrete in the same water they also bathe in and drink. Loomer also accused Indians of being “highly skilled at stealing US jobs,” suggesting that if they were indeed so skilled, there would be no need for so many to flock to the United States in search of employment.

In response to the backlash, Loomer expressed indifference to being labeled as racist, standing by her controversial statements. Known for her history of hate speech and conspiracy theories, Loomer gained national attention, especially ahead of the 2020 election, when she appeared alongside Donald Trump during his campaign.

The GOP’s Disavowal of Laura Loomer

The Republican Party distanced itself from Loomer after her racist comment about Vice President Kamala Harris. She had infamously remarked that if Harris won the election, the White House would smell like curry and that speeches would be facilitated through a call center. Loomer’s political aspirations saw her run as a Republican candidate for the 2020 Florida U.S. House of Representatives race, but she lost. Two years later, she failed to secure the Republican nomination in a primary election.

Loomer’s inflammatory remarks led to her being banned from major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, largely due to her anti-Muslim comments. Despite these bans, Loomer maintained that her views were personal, with Donald Trump asserting that she did not work for him, and her opinions were her own, not those of the Republican Party.

Laura Loomer: Rhetoric Against Immigrant Labor and Technology Sector

Loomer has openly criticized the influx of skilled workers from India, particularly in the tech sector. She argued that many Indian tech workers hold fraudulent degrees, accusing them of having “abysmal” programming skills and bad attitudes. Loomer’s remarks have made her a divisive figure within the conservative movement, particularly as she claims that she did not vote for Trump to allow “Indian invaders” to take American jobs.

Loomer has become a key figure in the ongoing tensions between the MAGA movement and tech industry elites, such as Elon Musk. She voiced her opposition to the idea of removing caps on visas for countries like India, which would increase the number of H-1B visa holders entering the U.S. Loomer has become increasingly vocal about her dissatisfaction with what she calls “big tech executive fatigue.” She has stated that she feels nauseated seeing such figures at events like Mar-a-Lago, and she believes that the best path forward for MAGA is a “divorce” from Big Tech, calling the current alliance unsustainable for the country’s national security.

