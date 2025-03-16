Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Who Is Lex Fridman? AI Researcher With 10 Million Followers To Interview PM Modi On His Childhood, Experiences In The Himalayas

Fridman pursued a BSc in Computer Science at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He later earned a Master’s and PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering, specializing in human-centered AI and machine learning applications.

Who Is Lex Fridman? AI Researcher With 10 Million Followers To Interview PM Modi On His Childhood, Experiences In The Himalayas

Lex Fridman seen here with PM Modi


Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-anticipated podcast interview with US-based AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman is set to premiere on Sunday, March 16.

Modi described the discussion as a “fascinating conversation” that covered various aspects of his life, including his childhood, experiences in the Himalayas, and his journey in public service.

Who is Lex Fridman?

Lex Fridman is a Russian-origin American computer scientist, AI researcher, and podcaster. He is associated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he focuses on human-robot interaction and artificial intelligence.

Born in 1983 in present-day Tajikistan, Fridman was raised in Moscow during the Soviet Union’s final years before immigrating to the United States as a child.

Academic Background and AI Research

Fridman pursued a BSc in Computer Science at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He later earned a Master’s and PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering, specializing in human-centered AI and machine learning applications.

After completing his doctorate, Fridman joined MIT, where he worked extensively on autonomous vehicle technology. His research focused on:

Understanding human behavior in self-driving cars

Developing AI systems capable of real-time decision-making

Enhancing human-AI interaction for robotics and automation

His study on Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving system, which demonstrated that drivers remained attentive while using the technology, earned praise from Elon Musk in 2019.

Collaboration with Google and Independent Research

Fridman was briefly employed by Google, where he worked on AI-powered identity authentication. However, he later left to pursue independent AI research and content creation.

In 2018, Fridman launched the Lex Fridman Podcast, originally titled the Artificial Intelligence Podcast. The show quickly gained a global audience due to its deep and thought-provoking discussions on AI, robotics, neuroscience, philosophy, and economics.

Notable guests on the podcast include:

Former US President Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Public intellectual Noam Chomsky

Author Yuval Noah Harari

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen

Lex Fridman’s Influence on Social Media

Fridman has built a strong digital presence, with millions of followers across platforms:

YouTube – Over 4.5 million subscribers

Instagram – 1.4 million followers

Twitter (X) – 4.2 million followers

With a massive online following and a reputation for insightful interviews, Fridman’s upcoming podcast with PM Modi is expected to attract widespread attention worldwide.

