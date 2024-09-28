Who Is Longtime Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah?

Hassan Nasrallah has been at the helm of Hezbollah for over three decades, transforming the group into one of the most formidable paramilitary forces in the Middle East. Recently, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik, resulting in significant casualties and marking the largest attack in the Lebanese capital in nearly a year. Reports suggest that Nasrallah may have been the intended target, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Background

At 64 years old, Nasrallah has led Hezbollah through multiple conflicts with Israel and has played a pivotal role in the Syrian civil war, supporting President Bashar Assad’s regime. He is recognized as a skilled strategist, positioning Hezbollah as a primary adversary of Israel and forging strong alliances with Shiite leaders in Iran and Palestinian groups like Hamas.

Nasrallah is venerated by many Lebanese Shiites and respected across the Arab and Islamic world. He holds the title of sayyid, signifying his lineage from the Prophet Muhammad. While often viewed as an extremist by the U.S. and much of the West, he is seen as a pragmatic leader compared to earlier Hezbollah militants, especially considering he operates largely in hiding due to fears of assassination by Israel.

Early Life and Rise to Power

Born in 1960 in a poor Shiite family in Beirut, Nasrallah was later displaced to southern Lebanon. He studied theology and joined the Amal movement, a Shiite political and paramilitary group, before helping to establish Hezbollah in response to the 1982 Israeli invasion. Initially supported by Iranian Revolutionary Guard members, Hezbollah became a key player in the Axis of Resistance against Western influence and Israeli actions in the region.

Following the assassination of Hezbollah’s previous leader, Sayyed Abbas Musawi, Nasrallah was appointed secretary-general in February 1992. Five years later, the U.S. designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Under his leadership, Hezbollah successfully orchestrated a campaign that led to Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000, after an 18-year occupation, solidifying Nasrallah’s status as a national hero.

His prominence grew further during the 2006 war with Israel, where Hezbollah managed to hold its ground, leading to significant regional acclaim. However, the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011 complicated matters, as Hezbollah sided with Assad, affecting its popularity in the Arab world.

Current Role in Conflict

Following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, Hezbollah has increased its military activity along the Israeli border, describing it as a “backup front” for Gaza. Nasrallah has stated that these cross-border attacks are aimed at diverting Israeli forces from their focus on Hamas, insisting that Hezbollah will continue its operations until a ceasefire in Gaza is achieved.

As tensions escalate, Israel has launched strikes targeting Hezbollah commanders and communication facilities, which resulted in significant casualties. Nasrallah remains defiant in his rhetoric, asserting Hezbollah’s commitment to its objectives amid growing regional tensions.

