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Home > World News > Who Is Luigi Mangione? The Man Who Killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Who Is Luigi Mangione? The Man Who Killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione has pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges in the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The 28-year-old admits to shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson over health system frustration. (Source:Reuters)
The 28-year-old admits to shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson over health system frustration. (Source:Reuters)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 23:32 IST

Luigi Mangione, the 28-year-old man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, admitted in a Manhattan federal court on Friday that he shot the executive in December 2024. Mangione pleaded guilty to two federal stalking charges linked to the killing, telling the judge that he targeted Thompson after becoming increasingly frustrated with the US health insurance system. Mangione told the court that on the morning of December 4, 2024, he shot Thompson in Manhattan and that Thompson died. He also acknowledged that he had tracked the executive to New York, where Thompson was attending an investor conference. The plea marks a major development in a case that has drawn intense public and media attention across the United States.  

Who Is Luigi Mangione?

Born in Maryland, Mangione comes from a prominent, wealthy family. He attended the prestigious Gilman School in Baltimore, where he graduated as valedictorian in 2016. He later studied at the University of Pennsylvania, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, with a focus on computer science.  Before his arrest, Mangione worked in technology, including a role as a data engineer at the online car marketplace TrueCar. He also had an interest in video games and founded a game-development club while at Penn. His arrest in December 2024 brought his previously private life into the national spotlight.  Mangione was arrested five days after Thompson’s killing at a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Police said they found a 3D-printed firearm and other evidence in his possession.  

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What Luigi Mangione Said in Court

During Friday’s hearing, Mangione said he pursued Thompson after years of dealing with severe pain caused by a broken back and what he described as obstacles in navigating the health insurance system. He acknowledged researching Thompson and targeting him at the investor conference.  His guilty plea relates to federal stalking charges rather than a federal murder conviction. He still faces a separate murder case in New York state court, with his lawyers arguing that the state charges should be dismissed under double-jeopardy protections. A state trial is currently scheduled for September.  

Mangione’s sentencing in the federal case is scheduled for December 18, and he could face life in prison.  UnitedHealthcare expressed gratitude to law enforcement for bringing Thompson’s killer to justice and said its thoughts remain with Thompson’s family and loved ones. The company’s statement came as Mangione’s guilty plea opened a new chapter in the high-profile case.

Also Read: “Deep and Strong Ties”: MEA Steps In To Defend India-Italy Relations After Congress’ Meloni Jibe

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Who Is Luigi Mangione? The Man Who Killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
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Who Is Luigi Mangione? The Man Who Killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
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Who Is Luigi Mangione? The Man Who Killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
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