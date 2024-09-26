Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Who Is Mahfuz Alam? PM Yunus Reveals Him As Key Conspirator In Hasina Ouster

Dr. Yunus, speaking alongside former U.S. President Bill Clinton, shared with global leaders the violent measures the previous government took against student protesters, including using live ammunition.

At an event in New York on Tuesday, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Nobel laureate and chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, introduced Mahfuz Alam, his special assistant, as a key figure behind the recent student-led movement that sought to overthrow the Awami League government. The event took place during the Clinton Global Initiative, held alongside the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Also Read: Who Is The Key Conspirator In Hasina’s Ouster? Muhammad Yunus Sheds Light

Dr. Yunus, speaking alongside former U.S. President Bill Clinton, shared with global leaders the violent measures the previous government took against student protesters, including using live ammunition. He commended the students’ bravery, noting their determination in standing firm despite such oppressive actions.

During his speech, Yunus introduced three companions accompanying him, including Mahfuz Alam, presenting them as key representatives of the movement for a “new Bangladesh.” He praised Mahfuz for his leadership, calling him the “architect” of the movement. However, Mahfuz humbly downplayed his role, stressing that the revolution was a collective effort.

Yunus emphasized how the movement was not led by a single individual, making it harder for authorities to target its leadership. He admired the movement’s organization and discipline, highlighting how it operated without clear leadership, which made it even more formidable.

Dr. Yunus expressed deep admiration for Mahfuz’s commitment and courage, stating that his words could inspire young people worldwide. He encouraged the audience to support these young leaders in their pursuit of a better Bangladesh and urged them to wish for their continued success.

The speech ended with applause from the audience, including Bill Clinton, as Yunus called for global solidarity with the youth of Bangladesh in their fight for change.

