Who Is Mahrah Al Nahyan? UAE Royal Found Unconscious on London Street After Alleged Cocaine Binge, Toddler Beside Her

A scooter on the pavement, a barefoot toddler near moving traffic, and a woman who could not be woken. What passersby found on a west London street on June 13 has now ended in a courtroom.

A Child Alone Near the Traffic

On June 13, members of the public noticed a three-year-old child on a west London street with no shoes on, standing near a scooter and close to moving traffic. The child was unattended. Passersby stepped in and looked after the little girl until police arrived.

Close by, they found Mahrah Al Nahyan, 32, unconscious. A man was also reported to have passed out nearby.

Half an Hour Without a Response

According to the account presented in court, Al Nahyan remained unresponsive for about half an hour after taking cocaine, a Class A drug. When she was finally woken, she is reported to have said: “This is not a slaughterhouse; why do you care so much? Why are you so worried?”

Police searched her and found drug paraphernalia, but no illegal drugs.

Who Is Mahrah Al Nahyan?

Al Nahyan is described as being linked to Abu Dhabi’s royal family through marriage. She is reported to receive a monthly allowance of 8,000 pounds. Beyond this, the reports do not give details about her background or the identity of the child, and none are included here.

From the Street to Rehab

After the incident, she was admitted to the Priory clinic in Woking, Surrey, for addiction rehabilitation.

The Court Hearing

On Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to a charge of child neglect at Southwark Crown Court. Prosecutor Rio Pahlavanpour told the court that passersby saw the child unattended, without shoes, on the street with a scooter, and stepped in because she appeared to be close to moving traffic.

Her defence lawyer, Stephen Vullo KC, said she accepts she made a “grave mistake” that day. He told the court she had not taken drugs on the day she was found but was exhausted after using them over the previous few days. He said she showed “significant remorse and resolve to overcome her addiction.”

The Sentence and the Road Ahead

The judge ordered her to complete a two-year community rehabilitation programme and pay a fine of 6,114 pounds.

The defence said she intends to finish a three-month treatment programme by the end of this month. Her plan, it added, is then to rent a property in the Guildford area and eventually attend as a day patient.

For now, the case is closed in court, but the larger test is outside it: whether the treatment she has begun holds once the programme ends and the two years of supervision take over.

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