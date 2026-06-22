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Home > World News > Who Is Mahrang Baloch? Prominent Baloch Activist Sentenced to Life in Pakistan

Who Is Mahrang Baloch? Prominent Baloch Activist Sentenced to Life in Pakistan

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch and two aides have been sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in Quetta. The verdict has sparked criticism from rights groups and opposition figures, who allege the case lacked credible evidence and fair legal proceedings.

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch received life imprisonment by a Quetta anti-terrorism court (IMAGE: X)
Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch received life imprisonment by a Quetta anti-terrorism court (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 21:16 IST

Mahrang Baloch Jailed:  Prominent Baloch activist and Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Mahrang Baloch and two of her aides were sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday by an anti-terrorism court in Quetta. Sibghatullah Baloch and Balach Qadir were also given life sentences in the same case, according to Pakistani media reports. Mahrang Baloch has been in custody and has been a vocal critic of the policies of the Pakistani government towards the Baloch People for many years. The sentence has faced numerous criticisms, including from several Pakistani politicians and rights activists who have criticised the court’s verdict.

Mahrang Baloch Gets Life Sentence

According to the BYC, “Sentencing Dr. Mahrang and Sughatullah to life imprisonment is an expression of hatred against the Baloch nation of Pakistan. This decision will mark the beginning of a historic phase of resistance and struggle. The ruling arrived at a time when Islamabad is making efforts to crackdown in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), raising fears over the treatment of the opposition political activists and their voice in the region.

Mahrang Baloch, 33, was arrested on March 22 last year with other members of her party for allegedly “attacking” the Quetta Civil Hospital and “inciting people to violence”, according to Dawn. The arrests followed a protest by the activists on the Quetta University’s premises against alleged forced disappearance of the protesters in the presence of an army of policemen, according to the report.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee Calls Sentence ‘Judicial Tyranny’

In its statement on Monday, the BYC alleged that there was no legal basis in the case.

If even one piece of acceptable evidence had been found, at the very least it could have been said that the trial should proceed; there are two separate FIRs for this one case, but where not a single solid piece of evidence exists, where the proofs are dubious, where the FIRs contradict each other, there to pronounce a sentence of life imprisonment is not justice but tyranny-and this is no ordinary tyranny but an open state and judicial tyranny.

Families of the jailed leaders staged a sit-in protest in front of Hudda Jail on June 21, protesting against secret judicial proceedings against Mahrang Baloch and others.

ALSO READ: Who Is Babita Dhakad Aka Khadija? Rajasthan ATS Arrests Woman Over Jaish-e-Mohammed Links, Was Converted To Islam

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Who Is Mahrang Baloch? Prominent Baloch Activist Sentenced to Life in Pakistan
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Who Is Mahrang Baloch? Prominent Baloch Activist Sentenced to Life in Pakistan
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