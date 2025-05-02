Who is Major General (R) ALM Fazlur Rahman, Bangladesh’s Ex-General Advocating ‘Occupation’ of India’s Northeast?

Major General (Retd.) ALM Fazlur Rahman, appointed by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, has stirred controversy by calling for Bangladesh to occupy India’s northeastern states if war breaks out between India and Pakistan. In a Facebook post, Rahman also proposed a joint military alliance with China—remarks that come amid rising regional tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Major General (R) ALM Fazlur Rahman, a senior official appointed by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh, has made a controversial call for military action against India in the event of an India-Pakistan conflict.

Rahman, chairperson of the National Independent Commission of Inquiry into the 2009 Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) massacre, posted on Facebook that Bangladesh should “occupy” India’s northeastern states if New Delhi launches an attack on Pakistan over the recent Pahalgam terror incident.

Call for Military Collaboration with China

In a Facebook post written in Bengali on Tuesday, Rahman stated, “If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy seven states of North East India. In this regard, I think it is necessary to start a discussion on a joint military system with China.”

The post drew immediate attention and was ‘liked’ by fellow commission member Shahnawaz Khan Chandan, a former member of the Islamist student organization Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Chandan, who now serves as an assistant professor at Jagannath University in Dhaka, is reportedly someone whom Yunus places “complete trust” in, according to a report by The Print.

Major General (R) ALM Fazlur Rahman Makes Statement Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

The timing of Rahman’s remarks is significant, coming amid sharp escalations in India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. In response, India has suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, shut down the Attari border post, and downgraded diplomatic ties with Islamabad.

At the same time, Bangladesh has moved noticeably closer to Pakistan after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year. This month, Dhaka and Islamabad held their first foreign secretary-level talks in nearly 15 years, focusing on bilateral and historical issues.

These developments follow a string of diplomatic gestures, including relaxed visa norms and renewed dialogues on grievances dating back to 1971. A visit by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to Bangladesh is expected but currently remains on hold due to growing regional instability.

Who is Major General (Retd.) ALM Fazlur Rahman?

Rahman is a retired army officer who once led the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) during the 2001 border clashes with India. He currently holds a position equivalent to a Supreme Court appellate division judge in Bangladesh’s judicial hierarchy.

Now heading the inquiry into the 2009 BDR mutiny at Pilkhana, Rahman has pledged to uncover what he describes as a “foreign conspiracy” behind the carnage.

“We aim to determine whether any foreign entity was involved in the carnage,” he has said, in a remark widely interpreted as suggesting Indian involvement. Rahman also believes the original investigation into the mutiny concealed critical truths.

