Who Is Marko Elez? 25-year-old Engineer Has Direct Access To All Federal Payment Sytems

A recent report by WIRED has raised serious concerns about the level of access a young engineer, Marko Elez, has to highly sensitive US Treasury Department systems. Elez, a 25-year-old former employee of two of Elon Musk’s companies, reportedly holds administrator-level privileges on systems that manage nearly all government payments, a responsibility that covers more than a fifth of the US economy. This revelation has sparked intense debate over security protocols and potential risks involved in granting such access.

Unprecedented Access to Government Payment Systems

According to WIRED, Elez has access to two critical systems—the Payment Automation Manager and the Secure Payment System—both housed within the Bureau of the Fiscal Service (BFS). These systems oversee government transactions, ensuring that funds are disbursed properly to federal agencies, contractors, and other entities. The report claims Elez can not only read data from these systems but also modify their code, a privilege usually reserved for top-level Treasury personnel.

The report further suggests that Musk’s controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force was granted “read-only” access to Treasury systems. However, Elez’s administrative privileges go far beyond simple observation. Sources indicate that Elez has personally visited the Kansas City office that houses BFS systems and possesses high-level access rights, allowing him to:

Log into servers using secure shell access

Explore and manipulate the entire file system

Modify user permissions

Delete or alter crucial system files

A source quoted by WIRED emphasized the gravity of these privileges, stating, “You could do anything with these privileges.” Experts argue that such an extensive level of access is unnecessary for an individual tasked with detecting fraudulent payments or analyzing financial disbursements. A federal IT worker, speaking to WIRED, acknowledged that while the possibility of a DOGE employee receiving such elevated access was technically feasible, it raised significant security concerns.

Marko Elez’s Background and Musk Connections

Public records reviewed by WIRED reveal that Elez graduated from Rutgers University in 2021. His professional experience includes working at SpaceX, where he specialized in vehicle telemetry, Starship software, and satellite systems. He later transitioned to X (formerly Twitter), where he contributed to search AI development. His GitHub repositories suggest extensive expertise in distributed systems, recommendation engines, and machine learning. However, there is no indication that Elez had prior experience working with government systems before acquiring this role.

Despite attempts to reach out, Elez did not respond to WIRED’s request for comment. The White House and Elon Musk also remained silent on the matter.

Treasury Department’s Response

In response to the controversy, the Treasury Department issued a statement on Tuesday, reassuring the public that federal expenditures remain unaffected and that the integrity of the nation’s payment system is secure. This statement comes amid growing scrutiny over the extent of DOGE’s involvement in government operations and the potential security risks posed by Musk-associated personnel having deep access to critical financial systems.

Security Implications and Public Outcry

Experts and government watchdogs are now questioning whether proper vetting procedures were followed before Elez was granted such high-level access. The revelation has also reignited debates about the intersection of private-sector influence and government operations, particularly in the financial and technological domains.

With the growing backlash and calls for transparency, it remains to be seen whether the US government will reassess its security protocols and limit the involvement of external figures in sensitive departments. For now, the public and cybersecurity experts alike are demanding greater accountability regarding how and why Elez was allowed access to some of the nation’s most critical financial infrastructure.