Who is Michelle Bowman?  Trump Nominates Fed Governor Michelle Bowman for Top Supervisory Role

Former Kansas bank regulator Michelle Bowman has been tapped by Donald Trump to lead the Federal Reserve’s supervision division. Her appointment follows the resignation of Michael Barr, who will continue as a Fed governor.

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he has selected Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman to assume the central bank’s top supervisory role, following the resignation of Michael Barr as the Fed’s vice chair for supervision. Barr will continue serving as a Fed governor.

Bowman’s appointment places a figure seen as more favorable to the banking industry at the helm of the Fed’s oversight division. A former bank executive and state regulator in Kansas, Bowman first joined the Federal Reserve during Trump’s first term in office.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump’s Statement on Bowman’s Appointment

“I am pleased to announce that Michelle ‘Miki’ Bowman will be the Federal Reserve’s new Vice Chair of Supervision,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Miki has been serving honorably on the Fed’s Board of Governors since 2018, and has great expertise dealing with Inflation, Regulation, and Banking. Our Economy has been mismanaged for the past four years, and it is time for a change. Miki has the ‘know-how’ to get it done. I am confident we will achieve Economic heights never before seen in our Nation’s History.”

Industry Applause for Michelle Bowman

The American Bankers Association (ABA) expressed strong support for Bowman’s appointment and urged the Senate to confirm her quickly.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We applaud President Trump’s nomination of Governor Michelle Bowman to serve as the Federal Reserve’s next vice chair for supervision, and we urge the Senate to quickly confirm her so she can take on the additional responsibilities that come with this important role,” the ABA stated. “Since joining the Fed, Governor Bowman has been a thoughtful, principled voice for sensible regulatory and monetary policy and someone who understands the important role that banks of all sizes play in our financial system and our economy.”

The association highlighted Bowman’s background in community banking and state regulation, emphasizing that her real-world experience would bring valuable insight to policy discussions. “Her prior experience as a community banker and state regulator brings a much-needed real-world perspective to a wide range of policy issues facing our industry, including the need to ensure that all market participants have a level playing field,” the statement continued. “We look forward to working with Governor Bowman to ensure that the nation’s banking regulatory framework is rational, forward-looking, and appropriately tailored, so that all banks can continue to compete and succeed as they serve their customers and communities.”

Who is Michelle Bowman?

Michelle W. Bowman has served on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System since November 26, 2018, initially filling an unexpired term that ended on January 31, 2020. She was reappointed on January 23, 2020, and sworn in on January 30, 2020, for a term that extends until January 31, 2034.

Before joining the Federal Reserve, Bowman was the state bank commissioner of Kansas from January 2017 to November 2018. She also held the position of vice president at Farmers & Drovers Bank in Kansas from 2010 to 2017.

Her experience extends beyond banking into public service. She worked in Washington, D.C., for Senator Bob Dole of Kansas from 1995 to 1996 and later served as counsel to the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Committee on Government Reform and Oversight between 1997 and 2002. In 2002, she became the director of congressional and intergovernmental affairs at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). From 2003 to 2004, she served as Deputy Assistant Secretary and policy advisor to Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge.

Also Read: PepsiCo Buys Prebiotic Soda Brand Poppi for $1.95 Billion Amid Rising Demand For Healthier Beverages