Who Is Mike Jeffries? Former Abercrombie & Fitch Arrested On Sex Trafficking Charges

Jeffries, a California native, was brought on to Abercrombie & Fitch in 1992 by Leslie Wexner, the CEO of L Brands, the then-parent company of A&F, which also owned Victoria’s Secret and The Limited.

Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, has been arrested on charges related to sex trafficking, according to sources familiar with the case. Alongside Jeffries, two of his associates were also detained as part of the case, which originates from the Eastern District of New York, according to these sources.

Why Was Mike Jeffries Arrested?

The indictment, which includes over a dozen counts, accuses Jeffries and his two associates of running a sex trafficking operation between December 2008 and March 2015.

A source revealed that they allegedly recruited men with ambitions of becoming models. Another source mentioned that they also held sex-themed parties where these aspiring models were given drugs, alcohol, and Viagra to engage in sexual activities.

The three defendants were arrested earlier today. Jeffries and one of the associates are set to appear in federal court in the Southern District of Florida, while the third defendant will appear in federal court in the Western District of Wisconsin. Their arraignment will take place in the Eastern District of New York at a later date, according to the sources.

In 2023, Jeffries faced heavy criticism following a BBC investigation that alleged he and his partner, Matthew Smith, used an intermediary to recruit and exploit young men.

Who Is Mike Jeffries?

Jeffries, a California native, was brought on to Abercrombie & Fitch in 1992 by Leslie Wexner, the CEO of L Brands, the then-parent company of A&F, which also owned Victoria’s Secret and The Limited.

Jeffries had previously been the president of the women’s retail chain Alcott & Andrews, which filed for bankruptcy in 1989. Wexner saw Jeffries as the person to revitalize the century-old A&F brand. Under Jeffries’ direction, the company became known for its focus on elitism, sex appeal, and exclusivity. A documentary on A&F’s history explains how Jeffries integrated rigid ideas of masculinity and femininity into the company’s image.

Jeffries also collaborated with renowned photographer Bruce Weber, who played a key role in shaping the aesthetic of A&F during its peak. Weber was responsible for the iconic black-and-white images of half-naked men on the company’s shopping bags.

In recent years, Weber has faced allegations from over 20 models accusing him of sexual assault and exploitation. He has settled two lawsuits but has not admitted guilt. Wexner has also been scrutinized for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Wexner stepped down as CEO of L Brands in 2020 and left the board in 2021.

Under Jeffries’ leadership, A&F initially experienced great success, going public in 1996. However, the company faced numerous controversies during his tenure.

In 2002, protests erupted over racist T-shirts and suggestive clothing marketed to young girls. A class-action lawsuit was filed in 2003 by former employees alleging racial discrimination, which A&F settled for $40 million without admitting guilt.

Additionally, Jeffries made headlines in a 2006 Salon interview, where he was described as a “quirky perfectionist and control freak.”

During the interview, Jeffries made the infamous statement: “Candidly, we go after the cool kids. We go after the attractive all-American kid with a great attitude and a lot of friends. A lot of people don’t belong [in our clothes], and they can’t belong. Are we exclusionary? Absolutely.”