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Home > World News > Who Is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir? Meet Bangladesh’s New President Who Succeeds Shahabuddin

Who Is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir? Meet Bangladesh’s New President Who Succeeds Shahabuddin

Defeating opposition-backed candidate Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmad in a parliamentary vote, Alamgir moves from decades of opposition leadership to the country's highest constitutional office, succeeding Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir (Source:Social Media)
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir (Source:Social Media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-20 20:47 IST

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the former long-serving secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has been elected as Bangladesh’s 23rd president. A veteran politician who has spent more than five decades in public life, Alamgir’s rise to the presidency marks a significant moment in Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Who Is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir?

Born on January 26, 1948, in Thakurgaon, Alamgir comes from a political family. His father, Mirza Ruhul Amin, was a former member of Parliament. His political journey began during his student years at the University of Dhaka, where he joined the then East Pakistan Students Union. During the 1969 mass uprising against Pakistan’s military ruler Ayub Khan, he became president of the organisation’s Dhaka University unit. After Bangladesh gained independence, Alamgir spent several years working in education and government service. He taught economics before eventually returning to active politics. His first major electoral victory came in 2001, when he was elected to Parliament from Thakurgaon-1. During the BNP-led government, he served as State Minister for Agriculture and later as State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism.

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From BNP Secretary General to President

Alamgir gradually emerged as one of the BNP’s most prominent leaders. He became the party’s acting secretary general in 2011 and was formally appointed secretary general in 2016, a position he held for years while leading the party through a period of intense political competition. Following the BNP’s victory in the February 12 parliamentary election, Alamgir returned to Parliament from Thakurgaon-1 and joined the new government led by BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Tarique Rahman announced Alamgir as the BNP’s presidential candidate on August 13. Alamgir subsequently defeated opposition-backed candidate Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmad in the parliamentary vote. He succeeds Mohammed Shahabuddin, who resigned as president on July 24, citing health concerns. Alamgir’s elevation is particularly significant given his decades on the opposite side of Bangladesh’s political divide from the Awami League. Shahabuddin had been elected president during Sheikh Hasina’s government and was widely regarded as a longtime ally of the former prime minister. With his extensive political experience, Alamgir now assumes the country’s highest constitutional office after decades at the heart of Bangladesh’s opposition politics.

Also Read: ‘You Faced Everything With Courage’: Rahul Gandhi’s Emotional Message On Sonia Gandhi’s Book Launch

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Who Is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir? Meet Bangladesh’s New President Who Succeeds Shahabuddin
Tags: 23rd President of BangladeshBangladesh Nationalist PartyBangladesh political newsBangladesh Presidentbnphome-hero-pos-3Jatiya SangsadMirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirMohammed ShahabuddinOli AhmadTarique RahmanThakurgaon-1

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Who Is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir? Meet Bangladesh’s New President Who Succeeds Shahabuddin
Who Is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir? Meet Bangladesh’s New President Who Succeeds Shahabuddin
Who Is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir? Meet Bangladesh’s New President Who Succeeds Shahabuddin
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