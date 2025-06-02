Who Is Mohamed Sabry Soliman? Suspect In Boulder Firebomb Incident Identified

Soliman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails while shouting pro-Palestinian slogans, according to eyewitnesses and video footage.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, has been identified by the FBI as the suspect behind the recent firebomb attack targeting a pro-Israel demonstration outside Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, has been identified by the FBI as the suspect behind the recent firebomb attack targeting a pro-Israel demonstration outside Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado. The incident left at least six people injured and is being treated as a “targeted terror attack” by federal authorities.

According to eyewitnesses and video footage circulating online, Soliman dressed in jeans and sunglasses used makeshift Molotov cocktails during the attack. The footage captured him shouting slogans including “Free Palestine” and “End Zionists… they are terrorists,” while aggressively targeting participants of the rally.

The demonstration was organized by the volunteer group Run For Their Lives to raise awareness for hostages held in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The FBI described the incident as an act of ideologically motivated violence and terrorism.

🚨 #BREAKING: SUSPECT IDENTIFIED as Mohamad Soliman in the Boulder terror attack shows Advertisement · Scroll to continue He was shouting pro-Palestine propaganda with a thick accent. THIS IS WHY WE NEED MASS DEPORTATIONS. These people SHOULD NOT BE HERE. Multiple victims have been life-flighted from the area,… https://t.co/fM9MfgMkkS pic.twitter.com/WY8332eSyY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 1, 2025

Boulder police detained Soliman without incident and took him to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Officials have yet to announce formal charges but confirmed their intention to hold him “fully accountable.” Authorities have refrained from speculating on the suspect’s motive as investigations continue.

This attack follows a recent fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, which also appeared motivated by the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Department of Justice condemned the Boulder attack as a “needless act of violence” and emphasized ongoing efforts to combat hate crimes and religiously motivated violence in the United States.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis condemned the attack, stating that “hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable” and pledged to closely monitor the situation.

Controversy has already emerged on social media, with conservative commentator Laura Loomer calling for Soliman’s deportation, claiming he is “not a Colorado man.” The Boulder community, still recovering from a tragic mass shooting at a grocery store in 2019, faces renewed concerns about violence fueled by ideological divisions.

Key Details:

Suspect: Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45

Location: Pearl Street Mall, Boulder, Colorado

Injuries: At least six people injured

Incident: Molotov cocktail attack on pro-Israel rally participants

Authorities’ response: FBI investigating as terrorism; police detained suspect peacefully

Context: Part of increased tensions and violence linked to Israel-Hamas conflict

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward as the investigation unfolds.

