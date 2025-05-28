Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Who Is Mohammad Sinwar Aka Hamas’ Ghost Commander Declared Dead By Israel PM Netanyahu? All You Need To Know

Sinwar emerged as a central figure within Hamas due to his leadership of the Khan Younis Brigade, one of the group’s most powerful military units.

Who Is Mohammad Sinwar Aka Hamas’ Ghost Commander Declared Dead By Israel PM Netanyahu? All You Need To Know

Mohammad Sinwar


On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the death of Mohammad Sinwar, Hamas’ top military commander in Gaza.

Sinwar, who had long been on Israel’s most-wanted list, rose to prominence in the militant group following the death of his brother, Yahya Sinwar. Yahya was a key architect of the October 7, 2023, assault on Israel.

Despite Netanyahu’s declaration, Hamas has yet to officially confirm Mohammad Sinwar’s death. If the news is verified, military leadership of Hamas’ armed wing may pass to Izz al-Din Haddad, a trusted figure who currently oversees operations in northern Gaza.

The long-term implications for Hamas’ broader leadership, particularly its exiled political representatives engaged in ceasefire talks, remain uncertain.

Sinwar: The Elusive Commander Who Evaded Capture for Years

Known among Hamas ranks as a “ghost,” Sinwar managed to avoid Israeli intelligence for decades. He survived numerous assassination attempts, including Israeli airstrikes and planted explosives.

In one thwarted attack, a bomb disguised as a brick was discovered along his path during a cemetery visit. Another failed attempt occurred in 2003, when explosives were found hidden in a wall of his home.

Mohammad Sinwar played a strategic role in planning the deadly 2023 assault on Israel, considered one of the nation’s gravest security lapses.

He is also believed to have been involved in orchestrating the 2006 kidnapping of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Shalit was later released in a high-profile prisoner exchange that saw over 1,000 Palestinians freed, including Yahya Sinwar.

From Refugee Roots to Militant Commander in Gaza

Born on September 16, 1975, in Gaza’s Khan Younis, Sinwar hailed from a family displaced during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. Originally from Asqalan (modern-day Ashkelon), his family settled in Gaza where he later attended UN-run schools. Influenced by his older brother Yahya — a former Muslim Brotherhood member — he joined Hamas shortly after its formation in the late 1980s.

Sinwar emerged as a central figure within Hamas due to his leadership of the Khan Younis Brigade, one of the group’s most powerful military units.

Known for launching rocket attacks, cross-border raids, and tracking Israeli military activity, the brigade under Sinwar’s command became a cornerstone of Hamas’ armed resistance.

Over the years, Sinwar reportedly maintained close alliances with influential Hamas commanders, including the late Mohammed Deif and Marwan Issa.

In December 2023, the Israeli military released footage allegedly showing Sinwar inside a vehicle navigating a Gaza tunnel — one of the rare public images believed to depict him. Hamas did not confirm the video’s authenticity.

Sinwar’s Warning to Israel in Past Interview

In a rare televised interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera aired three years ago, Sinwar stated that Hamas knew “how to identify the location that hurts the occupation and how to press them.” His statement underscored the group’s strategic approach to its long-standing conflict with Israel.

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu Mohammad Sinwar

