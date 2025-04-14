Minutes after what was meant to be the final step toward U.S. citizenship, Palestinian student Mohsen Mahdawi was arrested by Homeland Security agents. The Columbia graduate student, once a prominent voice in campus protests against Israel’s war in Gaza, now faces deportation—and what his lawyers call a potential death sentence.

A Palestinian student and legal U.S. resident, Mohsen Mahdawi, was arrested by Department of Homeland Security agents on Monday following his naturalization interview, his attorney confirmed to ABC News.

Mahdawi, a graduate student at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), has lived in the United States for a decade and is scheduled to graduate next month. His attorneys call the arrest “unlawful” and claim it violates his First Amendment rights.

A Life Shaped by Conflict: Who Is Mohsen Mahdawi?

Born and raised in a refugee camp in the West Bank, Mahdawi moved to the U.S. in 2014. He became a lawful permanent resident and has since pursued his education at Columbia University. According to a habeas petition obtained by ABC News, Mahdawi has been a vocal critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and a central figure in student protests on campus until March 2024, when he chose to step back from organizing activities.

In a December 2023 appearance on 60 Minutes, Mahdawi recalled witnessing an Israeli soldier shoot and kill his best friend during his childhood in the West Bank. The petition states that Mahdawi fears deportation would subject him to “harassment, detention, and torture,” similar to what his family has endured in the region.

“Mr. Mahdawi is fearful that, if he loses his lawful permanent resident status and he is removed to the West Bank, he will experience the same harassment, detention, and torture that his family has experienced,” his attorneys stated.

Legal Team of Mohsen Mahdawi Searching for Answers

Mahdawi’s attorney, Luna Droubi, told ABC News, “We are doing what we can to locate our client.” As of Monday afternoon, the ICE detainee locator system did not list a location for him.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Columbia University also declined to comment, citing obligations under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

Pattern of Crackdowns on Pro-Palestinian Activists

Mahdawi’s detention follows a similar incident involving another Palestinian student and Columbia affiliate, Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in March. Khalil, also a SIPA student set to graduate in 2024, had reached out to Columbia University officials days before his detention, asking for protection after being doxxed and receiving threats. His lawyers say the University did not respond.

According to The Intercept, Mahdawi also contacted university administrators before Khalil’s arrest, requesting help to find a safe place to avoid ICE detention. The report indicates the University failed to take any action.

Both students were targets of online harassment and doxxing campaigns led by pro-Israel groups, including Betar and Canary Mission.

A Broader Crackdown: 300 International Students Targeted

Since Khalil’s arrest, nearly 300 international students across the United States—many with connections to Columbia—have been targeted with legal actions by federal authorities. Earlier this month, Columbia University announced that the visas of four international students had been revoked by the federal government.

The Columbia Palestine Solidarity Coalition (CPSC) has voiced strong support for Mahdawi.

“CPSC stands in full support of GS undergraduate and Palestinian student Mohsen Mahdawi,” the group said in a statement to Columbia Spectator.

“Mohsen was a peaceful student leader who has, like Mahmoud Khalil, been relentlessly targeted and slandered by pro-Israel students, faculty, and alumni of Columbia University.”

Legal Basis for Detentions Raises Alarms

Florida Senator Marco Rubio invoked a seldom-used legal provision to initiate deportation proceedings against Khalil. A Louisiana immigration judge ruled Friday that the government could proceed with its case against him, citing Khalil’s “past current, or expected beliefs, statements, or associations” as reasonable grounds.

This legal justification, focused on political speech and affiliations, has raised concern among civil rights advocates.

“A Death Sentence”: Mahdawi’s Fears if Deported

Beyond legal implications, Mahdawi’s fears are deeply personal. He has shared stories of losing family members in Israeli military actions and witnessing the destruction of his father’s store in Jenin. In addition to receiving death threats, Mahdawi was also visited by an agent from the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force after his 60 Minutes appearance, where he criticized Columbia’s response to the Gaza conflict.

Though he stepped away from campus activism in early 2024 in an attempt to foster dialogue with Jewish and Israeli peers, Mahdawi remained under intense scrutiny.

His legal team argues that deporting him to the West Bank would effectively amount to a death sentence.

