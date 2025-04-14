Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Who Is Mohsen Mahdawi? Columbia Student, U.S. Resident, and Vocal Critic of Israel Arrested by DHS

Who Is Mohsen Mahdawi? Columbia Student, U.S. Resident, and Vocal Critic of Israel Arrested by DHS

Minutes after what was meant to be the final step toward U.S. citizenship, Palestinian student Mohsen Mahdawi was arrested by Homeland Security agents. The Columbia graduate student, once a prominent voice in campus protests against Israel’s war in Gaza, now faces deportation—and what his lawyers call a potential death sentence.

Who Is Mohsen Mahdawi? Columbia Student, U.S. Resident, and Vocal Critic of Israel Arrested by DHS

Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi was arrested after his U.S. naturalization interview; lawyers warn deportation could be a death sentence.


A Palestinian student and legal U.S. resident, Mohsen Mahdawi, was arrested by Department of Homeland Security agents on Monday following his naturalization interview, his attorney confirmed to ABC News.

Mahdawi, a graduate student at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), has lived in the United States for a decade and is scheduled to graduate next month. His attorneys call the arrest “unlawful” and claim it violates his First Amendment rights.

A Life Shaped by Conflict: Who Is Mohsen Mahdawi?

Born and raised in a refugee camp in the West Bank, Mahdawi moved to the U.S. in 2014. He became a lawful permanent resident and has since pursued his education at Columbia University. According to a habeas petition obtained by ABC News, Mahdawi has been a vocal critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and a central figure in student protests on campus until March 2024, when he chose to step back from organizing activities.

In a December 2023 appearance on 60 Minutes, Mahdawi recalled witnessing an Israeli soldier shoot and kill his best friend during his childhood in the West Bank. The petition states that Mahdawi fears deportation would subject him to “harassment, detention, and torture,” similar to what his family has endured in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Mr. Mahdawi is fearful that, if he loses his lawful permanent resident status and he is removed to the West Bank, he will experience the same harassment, detention, and torture that his family has experienced,” his attorneys stated.

Legal Team of Mohsen Mahdawi Searching for Answers

Mahdawi’s attorney, Luna Droubi, told ABC News, “We are doing what we can to locate our client.” As of Monday afternoon, the ICE detainee locator system did not list a location for him.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Columbia University also declined to comment, citing obligations under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

Pattern of Crackdowns on Pro-Palestinian Activists

Mahdawi’s detention follows a similar incident involving another Palestinian student and Columbia affiliate, Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in March. Khalil, also a SIPA student set to graduate in 2024, had reached out to Columbia University officials days before his detention, asking for protection after being doxxed and receiving threats. His lawyers say the University did not respond.

According to The Intercept, Mahdawi also contacted university administrators before Khalil’s arrest, requesting help to find a safe place to avoid ICE detention. The report indicates the University failed to take any action.

Both students were targets of online harassment and doxxing campaigns led by pro-Israel groups, including Betar and Canary Mission.

A Broader Crackdown: 300 International Students Targeted

Since Khalil’s arrest, nearly 300 international students across the United States—many with connections to Columbia—have been targeted with legal actions by federal authorities. Earlier this month, Columbia University announced that the visas of four international students had been revoked by the federal government.

The Columbia Palestine Solidarity Coalition (CPSC) has voiced strong support for Mahdawi.

“CPSC stands in full support of GS undergraduate and Palestinian student Mohsen Mahdawi,” the group said in a statement to Columbia Spectator.

“Mohsen was a peaceful student leader who has, like Mahmoud Khalil, been relentlessly targeted and slandered by pro-Israel students, faculty, and alumni of Columbia University.”

Legal Basis for Detentions Raises Alarms

Florida Senator Marco Rubio invoked a seldom-used legal provision to initiate deportation proceedings against Khalil. A Louisiana immigration judge ruled Friday that the government could proceed with its case against him, citing Khalil’s “past current, or expected beliefs, statements, or associations” as reasonable grounds.

This legal justification, focused on political speech and affiliations, has raised concern among civil rights advocates.

“A Death Sentence”: Mahdawi’s Fears if Deported

Beyond legal implications, Mahdawi’s fears are deeply personal. He has shared stories of losing family members in Israeli military actions and witnessing the destruction of his father’s store in Jenin. In addition to receiving death threats, Mahdawi was also visited by an agent from the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force after his 60 Minutes appearance, where he criticized Columbia’s response to the Gaza conflict.

Though he stepped away from campus activism in early 2024 in an attempt to foster dialogue with Jewish and Israeli peers, Mahdawi remained under intense scrutiny.

His legal team argues that deporting him to the West Bank would effectively amount to a death sentence.

Also Read: Gaza Ceasefire Talks To Free Israeli Hostages Ended With No Breakthrough: Report

Filed under

Mohsen Mahdawi arrest

newsx

Delhi Horror: Young Woman Shot Dead In GTB Enclave, Probe Underway
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Gree

Stock Surge After Trump’s Tariff Pause: Did Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Benefit?
newsx

Massive Fire Engulfs Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu Hospital, 200 Evacuated
Columbia student Mohsen M

Who Is Mohsen Mahdawi? Columbia Student, U.S. Resident, and Vocal Critic of Israel Arrested by...
newsx

NewsX Exclusive: Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Bill, Eye Witness Share Horrifying Instance, No Support From...
newsx

Happy Bengali New Year: Mamata Banerjee Extends Poila Boishakh Wishes
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Horror: Young Woman Shot Dead In GTB Enclave, Probe Underway

Delhi Horror: Young Woman Shot Dead In GTB Enclave, Probe Underway

Stock Surge After Trump’s Tariff Pause: Did Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Benefit?

Stock Surge After Trump’s Tariff Pause: Did Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Benefit?

Massive Fire Engulfs Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu Hospital, 200 Evacuated

Massive Fire Engulfs Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu Hospital, 200 Evacuated

NewsX Exclusive: Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Bill, Eye Witness Share Horrifying Instance, No Support From Police, Watch

NewsX Exclusive: Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Bill, Eye Witness Share Horrifying Instance, No Support From...

Happy Bengali New Year: Mamata Banerjee Extends Poila Boishakh Wishes

Happy Bengali New Year: Mamata Banerjee Extends Poila Boishakh Wishes

Entertainment

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?