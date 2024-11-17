Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Influential Iranian Leader Likely To Succeed His Father Ali Khamenei As Next Supreme Leader

In a highly confidential move, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has reportedly selected his son, Mojtaba, to succeed him. The 85-year-old leader, reportedly ill, may soon abdicate, with Mojtaba poised to take over in a secretive decision made by Iran's Assembly of Experts.

In a highly confidential move, Tehran has reportedly chosen Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, to succeed his father. The 85-year-old leader, who is reportedly ill, may abdicate while still alive, with Mojtaba taking over the role, according to Israeli media Ynetnews, citing Iran International.

Iran’s assembly of experts

On September 26, 60 members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts convened at Khamenei’s request and were directed to decide on the succession with utmost secrecy. Despite objections to both the decision and the process, the assembly members unanimously agreed to appoint Mojtaba as the successor.

The assembly agreed to keep the matter confidential due to concerns over potential public unrest. Members were warned of consequences for leaking details of the meeting.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei, born in Mashhad in 1969, has grown to be a key figure within Iran’s political system. He holds significant influence, similar to that of Ahmad Khomeini, the son of Iran’s first Supreme Leader, and analysts have been viewing him as a potential successor to his father. His early life was shaped by the political turbulence of the 1970s when his father was imprisoned by the Pahlavi regime. After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the family’s fortunes improved, and Mojtaba Khamenei moved to Tehran, where he attended Alavi High School, a prestigious institution for regime elites.

Mojtaba later served in the armed forces during the Iran-Iraq War, forging relationships with individuals who would later become prominent in Iran’s security apparatus, including Hossein Taeb, future head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization, and Hossein Nejat, commander of the IRGC’s Sarallah Headquarters.

Mojtaba Khamenei role over the years

In 1989, after his father became Supreme Leader following Khomeini’s death, Mojtaba’s role grew. He studied clerical subjects under prominent figures and later moved to Qom to further his religious education. Although not a mujtahed (top-tier cleric), Mojtaba’s education was aligned with some of Iran’s most conservative figures, such as Ayatollah Mohammad-Taqi Mesbah Yazdi, a staunch advocate of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Mojtaba’s political profile began to rise in the 1990s, with his involvement in presidential elections. He was a key figure in supporting Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s rise to the presidency in 2005. His influence continued during the 2009 elections, where he reportedly played a role in securing Ahmadinejad’s victory and suppressing dissent through the Basij militia.

Influence beyond politics

Mojtaba Khamenei’s influence extends beyond politics. He has been linked to significant financial resources, and his name appeared in diplomatic cables as someone who had been delegated a part of his father’s leadership duties. He also played a role in the oversight of Iran’s state-run media, including influencing the firing of the director of IRIB in 2014.

Mojtaba is said to hold a position within his father’s office second only to that of the Supreme Leader’s chief representative. His growing power is seen by some as a potential path to succeeding his father, though comparisons with his late uncle Ahmad Khomeini, who was sidelined despite speculation about his succession, serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of succession in Iran.

Mojtaba is married to the daughter of former Iranian Speaker of Parliament Gholam Ali Haddad-Adel and is considered the most powerful of Ali Khamenei’s sons. While his brothers are active in various roles, Mojtaba’s political and financial influence has made him a key figure in shaping the future of Iran’s leadership.

Read More: Has Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Chosen His Successor? Reports Suggest His Son Mojtaba Khamenei May Be Next In Line