Who Is Monica Lewinsky? American Activist Says Bill Clinton Should Have Retired After Affair Scandal

Lewinsky has been vocal about the impact of misogyny on how she was treated by the media. In a 2021 interview with Variety, she shared her hopes that young women today wouldn’t face the same harsh judgment.

Monica Lewinsky recently revisited the political scandal involving former US President Bill Clinton, stating that he should have resigned following the revelation of their affair over 25 years ago.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast with host Alex Cooper, Lewinsky discussed how the situation could have been handled differently by both the media and the White House.

Lewinsky’s Perspective on Handling the Scandal

When asked about the appropriate response once news of the affair became public, Lewinsky suggested that Clinton could have either kept his position without lying or chosen to resign, rather than letting her face public humiliation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The right way would have been to say it was nobody’s business and to resign,” she explained. She also criticized how she was portrayed, noting the damage it did to her reputation and to other young women of her generation.

Reflecting on the intense media coverage during the scandal, Lewinsky expressed that many young women were affected by how she was publicly shamed for her sexuality and mistakes.

“I think there was so much collateral damage for women of my generation to watch a young woman to be pilloried on a world stage,” she told Cooper.

Who Is Monica Lewinsky?

More than 25 years have passed since Monica Lewinsky became the center of national attention due to her affair with then-President Bill Clinton.

Lewinsky had just graduated from college when she first encountered Clinton in 1995 during his first term as U.S. president. Over the next two years, their relationship grew closer, involving the exchange of gifts, late-night phone calls, and a romantic involvement.

Recalling that time in a 2015 TED Talk, Lewinsky stated, “At 22, I fell in love with my boss. And at 24, I faced the devastating consequences.” This talk has since amassed over 21 million views.

In 1998, the affair between Lewinsky and Clinton was revealed to the public after a series of legal inquiries, recorded conversations, and a conservative news report. The disclosure drastically changed Lewinsky’s life, making her the focus of relentless media coverage and online criticism.

Promoting Her New Podcast “Reclaiming”

Lewinsky appeared on “Call Her Daddy” to promote her own podcast, “Reclaiming,” which launched earlier this month. In her new show, she explores topics related to public shaming and personal growth, featuring guests like Olivia Munn and Alan Cumming.

Over the past few years, Lewinsky has spoken about the power dynamics involved in her relationship with Clinton, particularly considering the age and authority gap.

In a 2021 interview with Jake Tapper, she called the affair “wholly inappropriate” and emphasized the significant power differential. “He was the most powerful man, my boss, 49 years old. I was 22, just out of college,” she said, highlighting how the consequences were unimaginable to her at that age.

Lewinsky has been vocal about the impact of misogyny on how she was treated by the media. In a 2021 interview, she shared her hopes that young women today wouldn’t face the same harsh judgment.

“I would hope that most of the blame would not have rested on my shoulders, and most of the consequences,” she said, reflecting on how narratives around power and consent have evolved.

Bill Clinton’s Response to the Scandal

In the 2020 documentary “Hillary,” Bill Clinton acknowledged the impact the scandal had on Lewinsky’s life, stating, “I feel terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky’s life was defined by it, unfairly I think.” However, he has maintained that he does not believe he should have resigned as president.

Alex Cooper, the host of “Call Her Daddy,” is known as the most-listened-to female podcaster globally. In 2022, she signed a $125 million deal with SiriusXM for her show, which covers topics related to relationships, sex, and pop culture.

Monica Lewinsky’s reflections on the Clinton scandal continue to spark discussions on power dynamics, media treatment of women, and societal progress in the post-#MeToo era.

Through her podcast and public appearances, she seeks to reshape the narrative and inspire a more empathetic understanding of complex personal experiences.

ALSO READ: Sunbathing With Netanyahu, Elon Musk Raining Dollars: Donald Trump Gets Mocked For Sharing AI Video For Gaza Vision