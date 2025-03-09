Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Who Is Mufti Shah Mir? Pakistani ‘Scholar’ Linked To Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Abduction Shot Dead In Balochistan

Who Is Mufti Shah Mir? Pakistani ‘Scholar’ Linked To Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Abduction Shot Dead In Balochistan

Mufti Shah Mir was consistently associated with the high-profile case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian businessman and ex-naval officer who was abducted in 2016 from the Iran-Pakistan border.

Who Is Mufti Shah Mir? Pakistani ‘Scholar’ Linked To Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Abduction Shot Dead In Balochistan


Mufti Shah Mir, the controversial religious scholar who was alleged to have assisted Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI in abducting former Indian Navy official Kulbhushan Jadhav, was shot down in Balochistan’s Turbat on Friday evening.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mir, also said to have been an arms and human trafficker masquerading as a religious scholar, was ambushed by masked shooters on motorcycles when he stepped out of a mosque after late evening prayers. He was shot repeatedly at point-blank range and died from injuries at a nearby hospital, said local reports.

Who is Mufti Shah Mir

Mufti Shah Mir was a high-ranking member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), a Pakistani Islamic fundamentalist party. Intelligence sources allege he was directly associated with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was instrumental in arranging terrorist infiltration into India. His activities were said to go beyond religious sermons, with charges of human trafficking and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.
His murder is against the backdrop of rising violence in the area. Last week, two other members of JUI, Wadera Ghulam Sarwar and Molvi Amanullah, were also killed in the same manner in Khuzdar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Link to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Abduction

Mir’s name was consistently associated with the high-profile case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian businessman and ex-naval officer who was abducted in 2016 from the Iran-Pakistan border. Mir was reported to be among the middlemen who facilitated Jadhav’s transfer to the Pakistani military.

Jadhav was subsequently convicted of espionage by a Pakistani military court and sentenced to death in 2017, a decision that was strongly criticized by India. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) stepped in in 2019, suspending the execution and directing Pakistan to reconsider the conviction while providing consular access.

Rise of Target Killing

Mir’s assassination is similar to what happened to Mullah Omar Irani, a member of the terror group Jaish al-Adl, who was also accused of planning Kulbhushan Jadhav’s kidnapping. Irani was shot dead in Turbat in 2020, reportedly by ISI agents, according to analysts who suspected it was an internal cleansing.

Balochistan, which has been long gripped by insurgency and army crackdowns, has seen an upsurge in targeted killings. The suspected assassination of Mir by an apparent internal power struggle within ISI-sponsored networks adds to the long list of assassinations in the region.

Sources indicate that Mir was on the hit list of several groups because of his association with ISI-led death squads. “He played a key role in identifying and eliminating Baloch rebels as well as propagating religious extremism,” an intelligence official stated.

Although no agency has taken responsibility for the attack, rumors abound that Mir’s elimination is part of a larger housecleaning operation within Pakistan’s intelligence community.

ALSO READ: What Does The Term Zionist Mean? Justin Trudeau Triggers Row After Saying He Is One

Filed under

Abduction balochistan Kulbhushan Jadhav Mufti Shah Mir Pakistan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Hindu Temple In California Vandalized With Anti-India Graffiti Ahead Of Khalistan Referendum In LA

Hindu Temple In California Vandalized With Anti-India Graffiti Ahead Of Khalistan Referendum In LA

ICC Champions Trophy Finals: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates For Team India, Watch

ICC Champions Trophy Finals: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates For Team India, Watch

India vs New Zealand Final Match: Indian Fans Perform Havan For India’s Win, WATCH

India vs New Zealand Final Match: Indian Fans Perform Havan For India’s Win, WATCH

Taliban Government On Women’s Day Says ‘It Prioritizes Women’s Safety, Dignity and Legal Rights’

Taliban Government On Women’s Day Says ‘It Prioritizes Women’s Safety, Dignity and Legal Rights’

Ind vs Nz Champions Trophy FINALS, Check Weather, Pitch Report

Ind vs Nz Champions Trophy FINALS, Check Weather, Pitch Report

Entertainment

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women