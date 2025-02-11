Mace directly called out South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, questioning why no indictments had been issued despite what she described as “clear-cut evidence”.

In a bold and emotional speech on the U.S. House floor, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace accused her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, and three other men of physical abuse, non-consensual recordings, and sexual misconduct.

She also criticized South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson for allegedly failing to act on the evidence she provided.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace's explosive floor speech to expose rapists, peeping toms, and sex traffickers https://t.co/dtRH7de99F
— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 11, 2025

“In November 2023, I accidentally uncovered some of the most heinous crimes imaginable—rape, nonconsensual photos and videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated, exploitation of innocent women in my district. These predators didn’t just harm their… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 11, 2025

Nancy Mace Alleges Serious Crimes and Criticizes Lack of Action

During her hour-long speech, Mace detailed how she accidentally uncovered disturbing evidence in November 2023, which included:

Non-consensual photos and videos involving women and underage girls

Rape and sexual exploitation of victims within her district

A calculated effort by the accused to exploit women

Despite bringing these allegations to state authorities, Mace claimed that no legal action was taken against the alleged perpetrators, including her former fiancé, Patrick Bryant, a Charleston-based businessman.

Attorney General Denies Allegations of Inaction

Mace directly called out South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, questioning why no indictments had been issued despite what she described as “clear-cut evidence”.

In response, Wilson’s office released a statement rejecting Mace’s claims, stating that their office had not received any formal requests for action from law enforcement regarding the allegations.

Bryant, who was engaged to Mace until 2023, categorically denied all allegations. Speaking to the Associated Press, he stated, “I categorically deny these allegations. I take this matter seriously and will cooperate fully with any necessary legal processes to clear my name.”

Mace emphasized that her statements were protected under the Speech or Debate Clause, which shields lawmakers from legal repercussions for statements made during legislative sessions. She clarified:

“This isn’t a story about bitter ex-girlfriends or consensual sex tapes—there are plenty of those. I don’t care what two consenting adults agree to do.”

Her high-profile accusations could have political implications, particularly as she is considering a 2026 run for South Carolina governor. If she enters the race, she is likely to face Alan Wilson, making her allegations against him even more politically significant.

Nancy Mace’s Background and Political Career

Nancy Mace, 47, has had a notable political career:

She was the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, South Carolina’s military college

Served in the South Carolina state House before winning a seat in Congress in 2020

Has largely supported Donald Trump, though she criticized him after January 6, 2021

Defeated a Trump-backed challenger in 2022 and later received Trump’s endorsement in 2024

Support from Fellow Lawmakers

Several Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), stood behind Mace in a show of support. Boebert later stated, “Nancy Mace is our friend, and we wanted to support her and give her the encouragement she needed to get that message out.”

Mace has previously spoken about sexual assault, revealing in 2019 that she was a survivor of an assault that occurred over two decades earlier. She has also introduced and worked on several bills related to voyeurism, sexual abuse prevention, and restrictions on transgender women’s bathroom access in U.S. Capitol buildings.

Following her speech, Mace declined additional comments to reporters but, when asked how she felt, simply stated, “I’m at peace.”

Her speech has sparked nationwide discussions on abuse, victim advocacy, and political accountability, with many awaiting further developments in this high-stakes controversy.