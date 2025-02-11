Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Nancy Mace? Trump Loyalist Accuses Ex-Fiancé, Associates Of Assaulting Her, Raping Others In Explosive House Speech

Mace directly called out South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, questioning why no indictments had been issued despite what she described as “clear-cut evidence”.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Is Nancy Mace? Trump Loyalist Accuses Ex-Fiancé, Associates Of Assaulting Her, Raping Others In Explosive House Speech

Nancy Mace


In a bold and emotional speech on the U.S. House floor, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace accused her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, and three other men of physical abuse, non-consensual recordings, and sexual misconduct.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She also criticized South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson for allegedly failing to act on the evidence she provided.

Nancy Mace Alleges Serious Crimes and Criticizes Lack of Action

During her hour-long speech, Mace detailed how she accidentally uncovered disturbing evidence in November 2023, which included:

Non-consensual photos and videos involving women and underage girls

Rape and sexual exploitation of victims within her district

A calculated effort by the accused to exploit women

Despite bringing these allegations to state authorities, Mace claimed that no legal action was taken against the alleged perpetrators, including her former fiancé, Patrick Bryant, a Charleston-based businessman.

Attorney General Denies Allegations of Inaction

Mace directly called out South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, questioning why no indictments had been issued despite what she described as “clear-cut evidence”.

In response, Wilson’s office released a statement rejecting Mace’s claims, stating that their office had not received any formal requests for action from law enforcement regarding the allegations.

Bryant, who was engaged to Mace until 2023, categorically denied all allegations. Speaking to the Associated Press, he stated, “I categorically deny these allegations. I take this matter seriously and will cooperate fully with any necessary legal processes to clear my name.”

Mace emphasized that her statements were protected under the Speech or Debate Clause, which shields lawmakers from legal repercussions for statements made during legislative sessions. She clarified:

“This isn’t a story about bitter ex-girlfriends or consensual sex tapes—there are plenty of those. I don’t care what two consenting adults agree to do.”

Her high-profile accusations could have political implications, particularly as she is considering a 2026 run for South Carolina governor. If she enters the race, she is likely to face Alan Wilson, making her allegations against him even more politically significant.

Nancy Mace’s Background and Political Career

Nancy Mace, 47, has had a notable political career:

She was the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, South Carolina’s military college

Served in the South Carolina state House before winning a seat in Congress in 2020

Has largely supported Donald Trump, though she criticized him after January 6, 2021

Defeated a Trump-backed challenger in 2022 and later received Trump’s endorsement in 2024

Support from Fellow Lawmakers

Several Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), stood behind Mace in a show of support. Boebert later stated, “Nancy Mace is our friend, and we wanted to support her and give her the encouragement she needed to get that message out.”

Mace has previously spoken about sexual assault, revealing in 2019 that she was a survivor of an assault that occurred over two decades earlier. She has also introduced and worked on several bills related to voyeurism, sexual abuse prevention, and restrictions on transgender women’s bathroom access in U.S. Capitol buildings.

Following her speech, Mace declined additional comments to reporters but, when asked how she felt, simply stated, “I’m at peace.”

Her speech has sparked nationwide discussions on abuse, victim advocacy, and political accountability, with many awaiting further developments in this high-stakes controversy.

ALSO READ: Google Bows Down To Trump’s Wishes As Maps Now Officially Show Gulf Of America From The Previous Gulf Of Mexico

Filed under

Nancy Mace World news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch Heavy Security

Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch...

Labor Unions Sue To Block DOGE Access To Sensitive Information At US Agencies

Labor Unions Sue To Block DOGE Access To Sensitive Information At US Agencies

Times When Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Sparked Controversy And Public Outrage

Times When Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Sparked Controversy And Public Outrage

Dhruv Rathee Condemns Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comment On India’s Got Latent, Calls For Ethical Content Creation

Dhruv Rathee Condemns Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comment On India’s Got Latent, Calls For Ethical Content Creation

Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Incest’ Remarks Spark Demand For Ban On India’s Got Latent By AICWA

Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Incest’ Remarks Spark Demand For Ban On India’s Got Latent By AICWA

Entertainment

Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch Heavy Security

Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch

Times When Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Sparked Controversy And Public Outrage

Times When Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Sparked Controversy And Public Outrage

Dhruv Rathee Condemns Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comment On India’s Got Latent, Calls For Ethical Content Creation

Dhruv Rathee Condemns Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comment On India’s Got Latent, Calls For Ethical Content Creation

Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Incest’ Remarks Spark Demand For Ban On India’s Got Latent By AICWA

Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Incest’ Remarks Spark Demand For Ban On India’s Got Latent By AICWA

Kanye West Again Goes Anti-Semitic As He Sells Swastika Tees For $20 On His Site, Deletes All Other Products

Kanye West Again Goes Anti-Semitic As He Sells Swastika Tees For $20 On His Site,

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox