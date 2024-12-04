Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Who Is Narges Mohammadi And Why Has Iran Allowed The Jailed Nobel Laureate To Leave Prison For 21 Days

Narges Mohammadi, Iran’s foremost human rights activist and 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been granted a 21-day temporary release from prison by Iranian authorities to recover from surgery related to a suspected cancer diagnosis. Her family, however, has criticized the decision as “too little, too late.”

Iranian prosecutor suspends prison sentence temporarily

On Tuesday, an Iranian prosecutor agreed to suspend Mohammadi’s prison sentence for three weeks, despite her family’s and lawyers’ request for a three-month release. The temporary leave follows an operation in November to remove part of her lower right leg bone, where a lesion was found that doctors suspect could be cancerous.

Her family informed has stated that Mohammadi is currently “unable to walk” and is being transported home in an ambulance. The family also reported that she was required to cover the ambulance fee herself, as Iranian authorities did not provide any financial assistance.

Narges Mohammadi in Evin prison

The Narges Foundation, led by her family, stated that after more than a decade of imprisonment, Mohammadi requires specialized medical care in a safe and sanitary environment, which is a fundamental human right. The foundation emphasized that, according to medical professionals, a recovery period of at least three months is necessary for her healing.

Mohammadi has spent the majority of the last two decades in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, a facility known for housing political detainees. She is currently serving multiple sentences totaling over 30 years after being convicted of charges related to national security and spreading anti-government propaganda.

Who is Narges Mohammadi?

Supporters assert that she is a political prisoner who was detained for advocating women’s rights and democracy in Iran. In recognition of her activism, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 for her fight against the oppression of women and her work to promote human rights and freedom for all.

In November, Mohammadi’s family accused the Iranian government of attempting to induce her “slow death” by denying her the surgery needed to confirm her cancer diagnosis. Her family and lawyer had expressed concerns that any delay in treatment could be fatal, calling for her release on “medical furlough” to address both the suspected cancer and a range of other health conditions she is facing.

Her lawyer revealed that a recent MRI showed the progression of arthritis and disc disease, and doctors have also recommended further angiography on one of her heart arteries, following a heart attack she suffered in 2021.

Filed under

iran Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi Narges Mohammadi family Narges Mohammadi prison

