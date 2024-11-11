Who Is Navin Ramgoolam? Opposition Leader Set To Take Over As Mauritius PM

While official results have not been released, opposition leader Navin Ramgoolam seemed likely to assume the role of prime minister for the third time, heading his Alliance of Change coalition.

The opposition in Mauritius appeared poised for victory in the legislative elections after Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth acknowledged his defeat to opposition leader Navin Ramgoolam on Monday.

Third term for Navin Ramgoolam?

While official results have not been released, opposition leader Navin Ramgoolam seemed likely to assume the role of prime minister for the third time, heading his Alliance of Change coalition. Jugnauth mentioned that his Lepep alliance, led by his Militant Socialist Movement (MSM), was facing a “big defeat” in Sunday’s election in the prosperous Indian Ocean island nation.

Jugnauth stated that the people had chosen a different team to lead the country and emphasized the importance of respecting this decision. He wished the country and its citizens good fortune moving forward.

Campaign marred by controversies

Jugnauth, who had served as prime minister since 2017, had been celebrating a significant achievement with Britain in recovering sovereignty over the Chagos Islands following a long-standing dispute, just last month.

However, the campaign was marred by a controversial wire-tapping scandal, in which secret recordings of phone calls from politicians, diplomats, and journalists were leaked online.

Throughout the heated and sometimes lively campaign, both parties promised to take measures to improve the living standards of Mauritians, who were facing rising costs despite the country’s strong economic growth. Voter turnout in the election was estimated at approximately 80 percent, according to provisional figures from the election commission.

Who is Navin Ramgoolam?

Ramgoolam, 77, is the son of Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, who led Mauritius to independence. He served as prime minister from 1995 to 2000 and again from 2005 to 2014. On the eve of the election, he expressed confidence that his coalition would win, stating that they were heading toward a major victory, as the people were waiting for their liberation. Although he had initially raised concerns about the potential for fraud, he later commented that the voting process had largely gone smoothly.

Sixty-two seats were available in the election under a first-past-the-post system, with the remaining eight allocated through the “best loser” system.

Political stability and economic growth

Since gaining independence, Mauritius has enjoyed considerable political stability and economic growth, building an economy centered on tourism, financial services, and textile manufacturing. According to the World Bank, the country’s GDP per capita in 2022 exceeded $10,000. However, analysts have raised concerns about issues of governance and corruption.

Known for its stunning beaches and turquoise waters, the island attracted 1.3 million visitors last year. The Chagos Islands deal was considered a major success for the government, although Britain will retain a lease for a joint US military base on Diego Garcia for an “initial” 99 years. Jugnauth praised the deal as the culmination of the nation’s “decolonization.”

