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Home > World News > Who Is Neelam Shinde? 35-Year-Old Indian Student And Former NASA Intern, Dies After 14 Months In Coma In US

Who Is Neelam Shinde? 35-Year-Old Indian Student And Former NASA Intern, Dies After 14 Months In Coma In US

Neelam Tanaji Shinde, a 35-year-old Indian student from Maharashtra, died in the US after 14 months in a coma following a Sacramento hit-and-run accident.

Indian student Neelam Shinde dies in coma
Indian student Neelam Shinde dies in coma

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: April 8, 2026 14:55:59 IST

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Who Is Neelam Shinde? 35-Year-Old Indian Student And Former NASA Intern, Dies After 14 Months In Coma In US

INDIAN STUDENT DIES IN US: Neelam Tanaji Shinde, a 35-year-old student from Vadgaon (Umbraj) in Maharashtra’s Satara district, passed away in the US after spending almost 14 months in a coma. Everything changed for her after a terrible hit-and-run in Sacramento, California, on February 14, 2025.

She suffered massive injuries: head trauma, broken limbs, chest damage, and though she went through surgery and intensive care, she never woke up.

Still, Neelam gave something remarkable to the world before she left. She donated her vital organs, offering hope and new chances to other people.

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Indian Student Neelam Tanaji Shinde Dies in US

Her family and community feel the depth of that loss. They’ve all lived through a long stretch of anxiety, hoping for a miracle, dealing with uncertainty, and facing so many emotional ups and downs.

Doctors rushed to operate on her head injury right after the accident. She landed in the ICU, clinging to life for months, but meaningful recovery never came.

Things got even tougher when she developed a feeding tube infection. Eventually, her health took a sharp downturn, and doctors removed life support on March 28. Her body gave out soon after.

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Tragedy

The accident really took a toll on Neelam’s family, both emotionally and practically. Her dad, Anand Shinde, ran into roadblocks trying to get an emergency visa to the US. No matter how many times he pleaded at the Mumbai visa office, the process just dragged on.

After so many setbacks, Neelam’s father and brother managed to get their visas and make it to the US. But by then, they’d lost precious moments while Neelam was struggling through her most critical phase.

It was all the more heartbreaking because Neelam’s mother had died not long before the accident. Her father was facing everything alone, carrying the weight of his grief and worry.

Tragic End to Indian Student’s Fight in US

Yet, amid all this, Neelam’s last wish brought hope. While she was alive, she’d promised to donate her organs, and her family made sure she kept that promise. It took eight days to complete the organ donation, but it worked out. 

Even as they mourned Neelam, her family found some comfort knowing her organs would help others live better lives. Her uncle called it the only bright spot in a time that felt nearly impossible.

Neelam’s story is heartbreaking, but it really shows how organ donation can change lives. Even in loss, she gave hope to people she’d never met. 

Her family in the US will handle her last rites, following Hindu traditions. They’re planning the ceremony for April 8 at 1:00 am (IST).

Neelam spent the past four years studying computer science in the US. She was full of drive and ambition; her journey took her far from home, but her legacy goes way beyond distance.

ALSO READ: Iran-US Ceasefire: What Donald Trump And Iran Said After Agreeing to 14-Day Truce – Read Full Statements

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Who Is Neelam Shinde? 35-Year-Old Indian Student And Former NASA Intern, Dies After 14 Months In Coma In US

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Who Is Neelam Shinde? 35-Year-Old Indian Student And Former NASA Intern, Dies After 14 Months In Coma In US

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Who Is Neelam Shinde? 35-Year-Old Indian Student And Former NASA Intern, Dies After 14 Months In Coma In US
Who Is Neelam Shinde? 35-Year-Old Indian Student And Former NASA Intern, Dies After 14 Months In Coma In US
Who Is Neelam Shinde? 35-Year-Old Indian Student And Former NASA Intern, Dies After 14 Months In Coma In US
Who Is Neelam Shinde? 35-Year-Old Indian Student And Former NASA Intern, Dies After 14 Months In Coma In US

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