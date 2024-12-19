Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Is Nick Fuentes? White Supremacist Claims Assassination Attempt At His Home

A deadly series of events unfolded Wednesday night, involving a triple homicide, a violent home invasion, and a fatal police shooting. Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes claims he was targeted by the suspect, John Lyons, during the chaotic incident.

Who Is Nick Fuentes? White Supremacist Claims Assassination Attempt At His Home

A violent series of events unfolded Wednesday night, culminating in the death of a man suspected of being involved in a triple homicide. The incident, which involved a home invasion and a fatal police shooting, also allegedly brought far-right influencer Nick Fuentes into the situation.

Suspect On the Run

Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, a triple homicide occurred in Mahomet, Illinois, located just outside of Champaign. Illinois State Police reported that three people were shot in the 1100 block of Riverside Drive. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two succumbed to their injuries at nearby hospitals.

Authorities identified the suspect in the killings as 24-year-old John Lyons. Approximately two hours after the triple homicide, Lyons was spotted in Berwyn, located over 144 miles away from Mahomet. Police responded to a report of a man armed with a gun on Home Avenue in Berwyn.

Upon arrival, Lyons fled on foot, evading two responding officers. He then forced his way into a neighboring home, where he killed two dogs before fleeing into a nearby yard.

Nick Fuentes claims attempted assassination

The situation ended when Lyons reportedly fired several rounds toward officers. In response, law enforcement shot and killed Lyons.

Nick Fuentes, who resides in the Berwyn area, later posted on social media claiming that Lyons had attempted to target him. Fuentes shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday afternoon, explaining that Lyons had come to his home during the chaotic series of events.

“Last night an armed killer made an attempt on my life at my home, which was recently doxxed on this platform,” Fuentes wrote. “The gunman carried a pistol, crossbow, and incendiary devices. I believe he intended to kill me.” Fuentes also detailed how the gunman had broken into a neighboring home while attempting to evade police, where he fatally shot two dogs.

Nick Fuentes shares footage

In his post, Fuentes shared footage from his Ring doorbell, showing a man wearing a helmet and carrying a firearm and crossbow outside his home. “The killer parked his car in front of my house and approached my door with his pistol drawn and what appears to be a crossbow. I was livestreaming at the time. He rings the doorbell, tries the doorknob and yells ‘Yo Nick!’” Fuentes wrote.

Despite Fuentes’ claims, police have not confirmed whether he was specifically targeted during the incident. Fuentes also reported that he was not harmed in the event.

