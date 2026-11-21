Indian national Nikhil Gupta has been sentenced to 235 months, or more than 19 years, in prison by a US federal court for his role in a murder-for-hire conspiracy targeting Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. The sentence was pronounced on Friday by Judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York following an 80-minute hearing. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced the sentencing, with prosecutors having sought a 24-year prison term for Gupta.

The case involves an alleged conspiracy in 2023 involving Gupta, his co-defendant Vikash Yadav and others in India and elsewhere. Pannun, who holds dual American and Canadian citizenship, has been designated a terrorist by India. He is the self-styled General Counsel of the outlawed separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and is also on the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most wanted list.

How Nikhil Gupta and Vikash Yadav allegedly planned Pannun’s killing

According to the US Justice Department, Yadav allegedly recruited the 55-year-old Gupta in May 2023 to arrange Pannun’s murder in the United States. Gupta, who described himself to Yadav and others as an international narcotics and weapons trafficker, was allegedly directed to find someone who could carry out the killing.

Gupta contacted an individual he believed was a criminal associate, but who was actually a confidential source working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). He sought the source’s help in hiring a hitman to kill Pannun in New York City.

Subsequently, Yadav, through an arrangement facilitated by Gupta, paid the undercover officer the amount of $1,00,000 for committing the murder. Around or on June 9, 2023, Gupta and Yadav made an arrangement where an associate of theirs would give the undercover officer $15,000 cash as advance payment.

Nikhil Gupta had the information about Pannun’s address

According to the allegations from the Justice Department, in June 2023, Yadav gave the personal information of Pannun to Gupta, which included his home address in New York City, his phone numbers and his daily schedule.

He also kept Yadav informed about developments, sharing regular updates that included surveillance photographs of Pannun. Prosecutors alleged that Gupta repeatedly urged the undercover officer to carry out the murder as soon as possible.

US government sought 24-year sentence as Gupta expressed regret

In its sentencing submission last week, the US government argued that Gupta’s “conduct was as brutal as it was brazen”. Prosecutors said Gupta and his co-conspirators, “including at least one Indian government employee”, had plotted to kill an American citizen on US soil because of the victim’s “political ideology”.

Earlier this year, Gupta pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering. During Friday’s hearing, he addressed the court and expressed regret over his involvement in the conspiracy.

Pannun says alleged assassination plot disrupted his legal practice

During the proceedings, Pannun claimed that the plot against him had disrupted his regular legal practice for more than 1,200 days. Announcing the sentence, US Attorney Jamie McDonald said the punishment should send a clear warning.

“Today’s prison sentence reflects the seriousness of Nikhil Gupta’s conduct and should serve as a clear warning: the Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners will pursue and hold accountable anyone who attempts to commit violence on U.S. soil or against U.S. citizens,” McDonald said.

He added: “While in India, Gupta helped to methodically plan the victim’s murder, believing he was beyond the reach of a U.S. court. But Gupta was wrong. Today’s sentence holds Gupta accountable for his cold and calculated plot and shows the extent of our ability, willingness, and commitment to prosecute individuals no matter where they are located for this type of conduct.”

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