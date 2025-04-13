Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Who Is Nikita Casap? Wisconsin Teen Convicted For Killing Parents Planned To Assassinate Donald Trump, Says FBI

Who Is Nikita Casap? Wisconsin Teen Convicted For Killing Parents Planned To Assassinate Donald Trump, Says FBI

Nikita Casap was arrested in March 2025 and is currently facing multiple state and potential federal charges. On the state level, he has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the deaths of his mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51.

Who Is Nikita Casap? Wisconsin Teen Convicted For Killing Parents Planned To Assassinate Donald Trump, Says FBI

Nikita Casap and US President Donald Trump


A 17-year-old from Waukesha County, Wisconsin, Nikita Casap, is now at the center of a disturbing criminal case that involves murder, extremist ideologies, and an alleged conspiracy to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Newly unsealed federal court documents have revealed alarming details about the teen’s background, motives, and radical affiliations.

Who Is Nikita Casap?

Nikita Casap was arrested in March 2025 and is currently facing multiple state and potential federal charges. On the state level, he has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the deaths of his mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51.

Their bodies were discovered inside the family’s home in Waukesha County on March 1.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In addition to homicide, Casap also faces charges for hiding corpses, identity theft, and property theft exceeding $10,000. Federal agencies are now involved, investigating potential charges that include conspiracy, attempted assassination of a U.S. president, and manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction.

Shocking Discoveries: Extremist Content and Violent Intentions

During the investigation, authorities uncovered troubling evidence on Casap’s electronic devices. According to FBI affidavits, Casap had been communicating with others about a plot to assassinate Donald Trump and incite a violent rebellion against the U.S. government.

His digital footprint revealed content linked to the neo-Nazi organization “The Order of Nine Angles”, along with documents promoting white supremacist ideologies. One file reportedly included references to Adolf Hitler, stating: “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY.”

Investigators say the teen planned to finance his radical mission by murdering his parents, which would allow him “financial freedom and autonomy” to proceed with constructing a drone-based explosive device.

Evidence of a Coordinated Plot

The case has grown more complex as authorities discovered signs that other individuals may have been aware of Casap’s intentions. Some are suspected of aiding him in preparing for the attack, according to court documents.

Additionally, FBI officials found that Casap had purchased materials including a drone and explosives, suggesting a potential plan to build and deploy a weapon of mass destruction as part of his broader agenda.

Casap made his first court appearance during a preliminary hearing on April 9, where he was ordered to remain in custody on a $1 million bond. His next scheduled court date is May 7, when he is expected to be formally arraigned. As of now, he has not entered a plea.

Ongoing Investigation and National Security Concerns

Federal and local authorities continue to investigate the scope of the alleged plot and any individuals who may have played a role in its planning. The case has drawn widespread attention due to its alleged ties to domestic terrorism, extremism, and an attempt to target a former U.S. president.

ALSO READ: “Deaths Required By Our Religion”: Afghan Court Defends Public Executions

Filed under

donald trump Latest world news Nikita Casap

A passenger was detained

Man Hides Gold Worth ₹6.3 Crore In Shoes, Gets Caught At Mumbai Airport, DRI Also...
Adriana Fernandez

Who Is Adriana Fernandez? Viral ‘Non-Jewish Nanny’ Converts to Judaism After October 7 Hamas Attack
Myanmar earthquake

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, No Casualties Or Damages Reported
Bella Thorne

‘This F**king Dude’: Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Bruising Her Pelvic Bone- This Is...
Nikita Casap and US Presi

Who Is Nikita Casap? Wisconsin Teen Convicted For Killing Parents Planned To Assassinate Donald Trump,...
Nicky Katt

How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused,...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Man Hides Gold Worth ₹6.3 Crore In Shoes, Gets Caught At Mumbai Airport, DRI Also Arrests Buyer In Major Bust

Man Hides Gold Worth ₹6.3 Crore In Shoes, Gets Caught At Mumbai Airport, DRI Also...

Who Is Adriana Fernandez? Viral ‘Non-Jewish Nanny’ Converts to Judaism After October 7 Hamas Attack

Who Is Adriana Fernandez? Viral ‘Non-Jewish Nanny’ Converts to Judaism After October 7 Hamas Attack

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, No Casualties Or Damages Reported

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, No Casualties Or Damages Reported

‘This F**king Dude’: Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Bruising Her Pelvic Bone- This Is What Exactly Happened

‘This F**king Dude’: Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Bruising Her Pelvic Bone- This Is...

How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused, Boiler Room Passes Away At 54

How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused,...

Entertainment

‘This F**king Dude’: Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Bruising Her Pelvic Bone- This Is What Exactly Happened

‘This F**king Dude’: Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Bruising Her Pelvic Bone- This Is

How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused, Boiler Room Passes Away At 54

How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused,

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun

Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unseen Musical Gem With Parineeti As ‘Chamkila’ Turns One

Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unseen Musical Gem With Parineeti As ‘Chamkila’ Turns One

Sharmila Tagore’s Health Journey: Insights Into Stage 0 Lung Cancer And Its Implications

Sharmila Tagore’s Health Journey: Insights Into Stage 0 Lung Cancer And Its Implications

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?