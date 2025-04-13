Who Is Nikita Casap? Wisconsin Teen Convicted For Killing Parents Planned To Assassinate Donald Trump, Says FBI

Nikita Casap was arrested in March 2025 and is currently facing multiple state and potential federal charges. On the state level, he has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the deaths of his mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51.

A 17-year-old from Waukesha County, Wisconsin, Nikita Casap, is now at the center of a disturbing criminal case that involves murder, extremist ideologies, and an alleged conspiracy to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Newly unsealed federal court documents have revealed alarming details about the teen’s background, motives, and radical affiliations.

Who Is Nikita Casap?

Nikita Casap was arrested in March 2025 and is currently facing multiple state and potential federal charges. On the state level, he has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the deaths of his mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51.

Their bodies were discovered inside the family’s home in Waukesha County on March 1.

In addition to homicide, Casap also faces charges for hiding corpses, identity theft, and property theft exceeding $10,000. Federal agencies are now involved, investigating potential charges that include conspiracy, attempted assassination of a U.S. president, and manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction.

🚨🇺🇸FBI: WISCONSIN TEEN KILLED PARENTS TO FUND TRUMP ASSASSINATION PLOT 17-year-old Nikita Casap murdered his parents to bankroll a neo-Nazi terror plot aimed at assassinating Trump. Newly unsealed court documents show Casap planned to use drones and explosives, inspired by… https://t.co/32JpjYZOx7 pic.twitter.com/BhpQS6l2G5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 12, 2025

Shocking Discoveries: Extremist Content and Violent Intentions

During the investigation, authorities uncovered troubling evidence on Casap’s electronic devices. According to FBI affidavits, Casap had been communicating with others about a plot to assassinate Donald Trump and incite a violent rebellion against the U.S. government.

His digital footprint revealed content linked to the neo-Nazi organization “The Order of Nine Angles”, along with documents promoting white supremacist ideologies. One file reportedly included references to Adolf Hitler, stating: “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY.”

Investigators say the teen planned to finance his radical mission by murdering his parents, which would allow him “financial freedom and autonomy” to proceed with constructing a drone-based explosive device.

Evidence of a Coordinated Plot

The case has grown more complex as authorities discovered signs that other individuals may have been aware of Casap’s intentions. Some are suspected of aiding him in preparing for the attack, according to court documents.

Additionally, FBI officials found that Casap had purchased materials including a drone and explosives, suggesting a potential plan to build and deploy a weapon of mass destruction as part of his broader agenda.

Casap made his first court appearance during a preliminary hearing on April 9, where he was ordered to remain in custody on a $1 million bond. His next scheduled court date is May 7, when he is expected to be formally arraigned. As of now, he has not entered a plea.

Ongoing Investigation and National Security Concerns

Federal and local authorities continue to investigate the scope of the alleged plot and any individuals who may have played a role in its planning. The case has drawn widespread attention due to its alleged ties to domestic terrorism, extremism, and an attempt to target a former U.S. president.