At least 17 people were killed on Wednesday after a 19-year old gunman opened fire at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The police have identified the alleged suspect as Nikolas Crus, who was recently expelled from Florida high school. Cruz, who has been taken into police custody, was arrested within an hour after the deadly shooting when he was leaving the high school grounds. Violent behaviour of Nikolas Cruz in school was first recorded when he broke a glass window.

At least 17 people were killed on Wednesday after a 19-year old gunman opened fire at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The police have identified the alleged suspect as Nikolas Crus, who was recently expelled from Florida high school. The 19-year old former student is said to be armed with multiple magazines when he started shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school premises. Cruz, who has been taken into police custody, was arrested within an hour after the deadly shooting when he was leaving the high school grounds. The shooting occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which was voted Florida’s safest city last year, CNN reported.

Sources revealed that Cruz wore a gas mask during Florida shooting and was having smoke bombs in possession. In the Florida school shooting, twelve of the possible 16 were killed inside the school building and two others were shot outside followed by one on street and remaining two succumbed to injuries at the nearby hospital. Cruz was nabbed by local police shortly after the shooting and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle was found at the shooting site. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed the news of arresting Cruz who was expelled from the high school for disciplinary reasons.

Jim Gard, who is a mathematics teacher at Stoneman Douglas told CNN that Nikolas Cruz used to be a quiet kid in his class and he never really had any problems with him. “He was a quiet kid in class, I never had any problems with Nick,” Gard was quoted as saying by CNN. In the aftermath of the horrific incident, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel asserted that Cruz was earlier expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school for disciplinary reasons. Cruz was described as a loner by a student who was interviewed by WSVN-7 after the shooting incident. The shooting suspect came to North Florida after the demise of his mother.

Violent behaviour of Nikolas Cruz in school was first recorded when he broke a glass window. The 19-year old suspect wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack. Monitoring his unpleasant behaviour towards other students, the school administration issued wrong about him of threatening other students. With his increasing problems and dismantling campus life where he used to threaten other students, Cruz was later asked to vacate the high school. With 130 teachers, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has more than 3,200 students attending ninth to 12th grade. School teachers were surprised to see Cruz in police custody and being treated as the alleged suspect responsible for the deadly mass shooting in Florida.