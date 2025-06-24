Who Is Noshir Gowadia? Chinese Stealth Drone Sparks Espionage Fears Linked to Indian-American Engineer Behind U.S. B-2 Bomber

As U.S. B-2 Spirit stealth bombers flew over Iran in a major precision attack on Tehran’s underground nuclear sites, something quietly moved half a world away—an aircraft that looked alarmingly similar to America’s most secretive warplane.

New satellite images taken on May 14, 2025, show a flying-wing-style stealth drone at a classified test facility in Malan, Xinjiang—one of China’s most heavily guarded military bases.

The aircraft with the bat-wing configuration and wingspan of 52 meters in length has exactly the same configuration as the U.S. B-2 bomber since it was constructed to evade radar.

The visuals were stunning. The backstory, even, is more heart-wrenching.

Who was the Man Behind the Leak?

Back in 2005, nearly two decades before this drone showed up in Chinese territory, U.S. authorities raided the luxury home of Noshir Gowadia, a Mumbai-born engineer living in Hawaii. He wasn’t just any defense contractor—he had worked directly on designing the B-2’s highly classified exhaust system, which helped make the bomber nearly invisible to radar and infrared sensors.

Inside his $3.5 million villa in Maui, FBI agents found something that stunned the intelligence community: classified military documents, stealth nozzle blueprints, and emails linking him to the Chinese government.

Gowadia had reportedly taken secret trips to cities like Chengdu and Shenzhen—both hubs of China’s defense manufacturing—where he gave Chinese officials detailed presentations on how to make missiles invisible to radar. For his efforts, he received more than $110,000 through Swiss bank accounts and offshore channels.

At the time, U.S. prosecutors warned that these leaks could be the foundation for a new Chinese stealth aircraft. And now, it appears they were right.

A Ghost of the B-2 Appears in China

Experts believe the aircraft spotted in Xinjiang could be a high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) stealth drone or even a test version of China’s long-awaited H-20 bomber—the country’s equivalent of the B-2.

The H-20 project is said to have been established yet released to silence in 2016 by the Chinese.”While the rest of the world was kept in the dark about this project with few and vague briefings plus blurry computer renderings, there has been no sighting of the actual drone.”

Almost every single detail in the recent spotty photos emerging from Xinjiang confirms a B-2: wingspan, a tailless flying-wing design that stays extremely low in radar visibility and heat-detection.

Military analysts say it’s too detailed and advanced to be just a prototype. With new hangars, hardened shelters, and its location close to nuclear research areas, this seems to be the beginning of operational deployment.

The Spy Who Betrayed U.S. Defense

During his trial, Gowadia didn’t deny the charges. In fact, he later admitted, “What I did was espionage and treason… I shared military secrets with the PRC.”

He also once said with pride, “The entire geometry [of the B-2 exhaust] came from me.”

Now, he’s serving a 32-year sentence in a maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado.

The case highlighted how damaging insider threats can be. Gowadia’s work didn’t just involve handing over a few blueprints—he reportedly gave China a complete technical breakdown of stealth technologies that took the U.S. years and billions of dollars to develop.

Betrayal, Money, and a New Cold War

Beijing didn’t get here by simply copying crashed jets. According to experts, this stealth drone may be the result of years of patient reverse-engineering—built not just from stolen documents, but from manipulating people like Gowadia who once held the Pentagon’s most sensitive secrets.

As America’s B-2 bombers take the skies over Iran and similar-looking aircraft quietly emerge in Chinese territory, the real battle might not just be happening in the air. It’s unfolding through decades of betrayal, silent espionage, and the quiet theft of trust.

The chilling resemblance of China’s new drone to the U.S. B-2 is not just a case of technology transfer. It’s a clear sign that the new Cold War isn’t just about who builds the best weapons—it’s also about who keeps their secrets.

