Doyle now faces charges including dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm, and attempted murder.

Merseyside Police have identified Paul Desmond Doyle, a 53-year-old resident of West Derby, Liverpool, as the suspect behind Monday’s car crash during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade.

The incident injured 80 people, prompting a large-scale investigation. Doyle, a former Royal Navy serviceman and local businessman, faces multiple serious charges.

Authorities ruled out terrorism early in the investigation but continue to examine what they described as “a huge volume of evidence.” Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, stated during a Thursday press briefing that the police and prosecutors are working swiftly to assess video footage and numerous witness accounts.

I’m so F@@King Angry as this W@nker Paul Doyle who is the guy who ploughed into @LFC fans & has been charged with dangerous driving & grievous bodily harm amongst other offences. Yet because he’s White, he’s getting away with Attempted Murder & we’re being told he’s nice person! pic.twitter.com/7gnc3z1Ega Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Adam (@IamtheadamLFC) May 29, 2025

Despite what certain parts of the UK media believe, it doesn’t matter if Paul Doyle is a “family man” or lives in a “cul-de-sac”, all I care about is that he’s an arsehole who drove into a crowd of people, injuring 60, and I hope he spends a long time in jail. — Steve McHugh (@StevejMchugh) May 29, 2025

Doyle now faces charges including dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm, and attempted murder.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. BST on Water Street, in the heart of Liverpool, while thousands of fans gathered to celebrate Liverpool FC’s title triumph.

During the open-top bus parade, Doyle allegedly drove a Ford Galaxy into the crowd, injuring nearly 80 individuals. Among the victims were four children, with the youngest being just nine years old and the oldest 79. Although most injured individuals have been discharged, seven remain hospitalized, according to an update from Wednesday.

While counter-terrorism officers initially assisted in the investigation, officials quickly dismissed extremism as a motive. The Merseyside Police later confirmed that Doyle had been formally charged with seven criminal counts linked to the incident.

Liverpool parade horror ex royal marine commando charged Paul Doyle, 53, charged after car ploughed into crowds at Liverpool parade A DAD-of-three charged after 79 people were injured in the Liverpool parade smash has been revealed as an ex-Royal Marine. Football fans were… pic.twitter.com/pWZzv7W1Rm — Active Patriot (@ActivePatriotUK) May 29, 2025

ALSO READ: Did Serbia Stab Russia In The Back By Allegedly Sending Arms To Ukraine? Here’s What Happened