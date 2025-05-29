Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
Who Is Paul Doyle? 53-Year-Old, Father Of Three, Charged With Seven Offences Including Attempt To Murder In Liverpool Parade Attack

Doyle now faces charges including dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm, and attempted murder.

Who Is Paul Doyle? 53-Year-Old, Father Of Three, Charged With Seven Offences Including Attempt To Murder In Liverpool Parade Attack

Paul Doyle, the 53-year-old suspect in the Liverpool FC parade car crash.


Merseyside Police have identified Paul Desmond Doyle, a 53-year-old resident of West Derby, Liverpool, as the suspect behind Monday’s car crash during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade.

The incident injured 80 people, prompting a large-scale investigation. Doyle, a former Royal Navy serviceman and local businessman, faces multiple serious charges.

Authorities ruled out terrorism early in the investigation but continue to examine what they described as “a huge volume of evidence.” Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, stated during a Thursday press briefing that the police and prosecutors are working swiftly to assess video footage and numerous witness accounts.

Doyle now faces charges including dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm, and attempted murder.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. BST on Water Street, in the heart of Liverpool, while thousands of fans gathered to celebrate Liverpool FC’s title triumph.

During the open-top bus parade, Doyle allegedly drove a Ford Galaxy into the crowd, injuring nearly 80 individuals. Among the victims were four children, with the youngest being just nine years old and the oldest 79. Although most injured individuals have been discharged, seven remain hospitalized, according to an update from Wednesday.

While counter-terrorism officers initially assisted in the investigation, officials quickly dismissed extremism as a motive. The Merseyside Police later confirmed that Doyle had been formally charged with seven criminal counts linked to the incident.

