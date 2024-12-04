Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Who Is Peter Navarro? Top Protectionist Picked By Trump As Trade Advisor

Peter Navarro, a prominent advocate of Trump’s trade and manufacturing agenda, is set to return to the White House as Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. The appointment comes just months after Navarro’s release from federal custody following his conviction for contempt of Congress.

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the appointment of Peter Navarro as “Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing” in his upcoming White House term.

Navarro, 75, will focus on advancing and communicating the Trump administration’s priorities on manufacturing, tariffs, and trade policies, as outlined in Trump’s announcement on Truth Social. Navarro previously served as a key trade adviser during Trump’s first term.

Release from federal custody

This appointment follows Navarro’s release from federal custody less than five months ago. He served approximately four months in a Miami federal facility after being convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Navarro was released on July 17 and spoke later that day at the Republican National Convention.

In his announcement, Trump expressed strong support for Navarro, describing him as having been “treated horribly by the Deep State” and commending his commitment to Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” principles.

Peter Navarro: A vocal proponent of Trump’s protectionist trade policies

Navarro has been a vocal proponent of Trump’s protectionist trade policies, advocating for tariffs and expressing skepticism about international trade agreements supported by globalist perspectives.

Navarro, a business professor and former head of the White House National Trade Council, is widely recognized as an outspoken critic of China’s economic practices. During the Trump administration, he played a significant role in shaping the trade war with China and the negotiation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in 2018.

Peter Navarro returns to Trump administration

In addition to his trade policy work, Navarro was among the earliest White House officials to raise alarms about COVID-19 before it evolved into a global pandemic. According to The New York Times, he issued a memo in January 2020 warning of the virus’s potential impacts, stating, “The lack of immune protection or an existing cure or vaccine would leave Americans defenseless in the case of a full-blown coronavirus outbreak on U.S. soil.”

Navarro’s return to the Trump administration highlights his enduring influence and steadfast alignment with Trump’s policy agenda.

