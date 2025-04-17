A campus shattered: Authorities have identified 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner — an FSU student and son of a longtime Leon County deputy — as the alleged shooter in a deadly attack that left two dead and six injured near Florida State University’s student union.

The suspected gunman behind the Florida State University shooting that left two dead and at least six others injured has been identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a student at FSU and the son of a long-serving deputy in the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Gunman Identified as Deputy’s Son, Active FSU Student

In a press conference on Thursday, Leon County Sheriff Walter A. McNeil named Ikner as the alleged shooter who opened fire near the university’s student union around 11:50 a.m., striking multiple individuals and causing panic on campus.

Ikner, who remains an active student at Florida State University, is also the son of a deputy who has served the department for 18 years. While McNeil did not officially name the deputy, the agency’s website lists a Deputy Jessica Ikner, which appears to confirm the connection.

“Unfortunately her son had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene,” McNeil said.

What Happened at FSU

FSU Police Chief Jason Trumbower stated that the shooting occurred near the student union, with students fleeing for cover as Ikner allegedly fired multiple shots.

Campus police responded immediately and were able to “neutralize and apprehend” the suspect at the scene. Ikner was taken into custody and is currently hospitalized.

“The shooting was reported to campus police at 11:50 a.m. and the suspect was apprehended immediately,” said Trumbower.

Two people were killed in the attack. Neither of them were students at FSU. Six others, described by authorities as innocent victims, were hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the shooting. The motive remains under investigation.

Weapons Recovered From Phoenix Ikner: Guns Belonging to Mother Found

Sheriff McNeil confirmed that Ikner used a pistol taken from his mother’s collection of firearms. He was also found in possession of a shotgun, although it is unclear whether it was discharged during the incident.

A report by The New York Times cited witnesses claiming that the shooter began firing with a rifle-shaped weapon before switching to a pistol.

Additional firearms were later recovered, including another gun found in Ikner’s vehicle, CNN reported.

“He was embedded in the law enforcement community and was a member of the sheriff’s office’s youth council,” McNeil noted.

“He was engaged in a number of training programs that we have. So it’s not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons,” he added.

Investigation Involving Phoenix Ikner and Campus Response

The Tallahassee Police Department is now leading the investigation, officials confirmed during the briefing.

Classes at Florida State University have been canceled for the rest of the week as the campus grapples with the aftermath of the tragic shooting.“This event is tragic in more ways than you people in the audience could ever phantom from a law enforcement perspective,” McNeil said solemnly.

