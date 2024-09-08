Who Is Prince Hisahito? Japanese Royal Is First One To Turn 18 In Nearly Four Decades

Currently, Hisahito is the youngest member of the 17-person all-adult imperial family, which has only four male members. His status as the sole heir apparent highlights a major issue for the imperial system, which does not permit empresses.

In a notable development for Japan’s royal family, Prince Hisahito celebrated his 18th birthday on Friday, marking the first time in nearly forty years that a male member of the family has reached adulthood.

This milestone is particularly significant for a family with a history spanning over a thousand years, which, like the rest of the nation, is grappling with a rapidly aging and shrinking population.

Who Is Prince Hisahito?

Prince Hisahito, who is expected to eventually become emperor, is the nephew of Emperor Naruhito. His father, Crown Prince Akishino, was the last male royal to come of age, having done so in 1985.

Currently, Hisahito is the youngest member of the 17-person all-adult imperial family, which has only four male members. His status as the sole heir apparent highlights a major issue for the imperial system, which does not permit empresses.

The Japanese government is exploring ways to ensure a stable succession without relying on female heirs.

The Imperial House Law of 1947, which upholds traditional pre-war values, stipulates that only males can ascend to the throne and that female royals who marry commoners lose their royal status.

Are Women Not Allowed To Take The Throne?

Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, is a popular figure among the public as a potential future empress. However, the current law prevents her from assuming that role, despite her direct lineage.

A proposal to allow an empress was set aside after Hisahito’s birth in 2006. In January 2022, a government panel of experts suggested that the government consider measures to allow female members to retain their royal status after marriage and to adopt male descendants from defunct royal families to maintain the male line.

Critics argue that such measures would be insufficient as long as the male-only succession rule remains in place, a system that historically relied on concubines in earlier times.

