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Home > World News > Who Is Punjab’s Gurpreet Singh and Why Is He in FBI’s Most Wanted List?

Who Is Punjab’s Gurpreet Singh and Why Is He in FBI’s Most Wanted List?

The FBI has added Punjab resident Gurpreet Singh to its Most Wanted list, alleging his involvement in an international drug trafficking network linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. He faces multiple drug-related charges in the US.

FBI has added Punjab resident Gurpreet Singh to its Most Wanted list. Photo: X/@FBIMostWanted
FBI has added Punjab resident Gurpreet Singh to its Most Wanted list. Photo: X/@FBIMostWanted

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 12:01 IST

The FBI has added Punjab resident Gurpreet Singh to its Most Wanted list, saying that he was in an international drug trafficking network. The agency claims he’s linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group, accused of drug trafficking and other organised crime practices in several locations, even in the United States. A U.S. federal court issued an arrest warrant against Gurpreet Singh on June 25, 2026.

Who Is FBI’s Most Wanted Gurpreet Singh? 

Gurpreet Singh is a key figure tied to a bunch of high-profile international drug trafficking and organised crime cases that are looked into by global authorities including the FBI.  

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As per the FBI, Gurpreet Singh is allegedly connected with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang which the agency describes as a transnational organised crime group.
The FBI also claims this crew has been handling international drug trafficking, and that it is operating across several regions including the Central District of California in the United States. 

Why FBI Put Gurpreet Singh in Most Wanted List? 

The FBI claims that the gang operated from Punjab, and that they were tied to drug trafficking and organised crime in the Central District of California, and other places too. The agency also alleges that Gurpreet Singh was part of the whole network, and that he took part in drug trafficking, illegal arms trafficking, and racketeering offences that fall under RICO.
On June 25, 2026, a US District Court in Los Angeles issued a federal arrest warrant against Gurpreet Singh. The FBI says he’s facing charges linked to distributing controlled substances and conspiracy to distribute drugs. Also, conspiracy to possess and supply narcotics, as part of the case.
The FBI claims this move is connected to Operation Hardball, which it describes as a big, large-scale crackdown. It is aimed at the alleged Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and what the agency calls its network across the United States, Europe and Canada. In their view, the operation is meant to break apart international drug trafficking and organized crime networks.
About the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, the FBI says it’s been associated for a while with allegations of gang violence, extortion and organized crime activities in Punjab. 

Also Read: What Is Trump’s Plan for Hamas Disarmament in Gaza After Peace Board Deal? 

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Who Is Punjab’s Gurpreet Singh and Why Is He in FBI’s Most Wanted List?
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Who Is Punjab’s Gurpreet Singh and Why Is He in FBI’s Most Wanted List?

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Who Is Punjab’s Gurpreet Singh and Why Is He in FBI’s Most Wanted List?
Who Is Punjab’s Gurpreet Singh and Why Is He in FBI’s Most Wanted List?
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