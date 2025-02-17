Who is Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Whom PM Modi Personally Received?

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar’s young and dynamic leader, arrived in Delhi to a warm welcome from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the architect of Qatar’s modern growth, his visit signals a renewed push for stronger India-Qatar ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly received Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday. The visit, spanning February 17-18, marks an important step in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between India and Qatar.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sheikh Tamim will hold meetings with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Prime Minister Modi, and President Droupadi Murmu during his visit.

A Historic Leadership Transition in Qatar

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani assumed leadership of Qatar in June 2013, becoming one of the youngest emirs in the nation’s history at the age of 33. He succeeded his father, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, who stepped down after nearly two decades in power.

Educated in the United Kingdom, Sheikh Tamim attended Sherborne School, Harrow School, and later graduated from the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1998. His leadership credentials were bolstered through various key positions, including serving as president of the Qatar National Olympic Committee, deputy commander-in-chief of the Qatar Armed Forces, chairman of the committee organizing the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and head of the Qatar Investment Authority, the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Shouldering the Responsibility

When announcing his abdication in 2013, Sheikh Hamad expressed full confidence in his son’s ability to lead. “I am fully certain that he is up to the responsibility, deserving the confidence, capable of shouldering the responsibility and fulfilling the mission,” he stated.

Following the transition, Saudi Arabia’s then-King Abdullah congratulated Sheikh Tamim, expressing confidence in his ability to continue Qatar’s progress. “We are confident that you will continue the journey of your father … and his efforts in serving the state of Qatar and its brotherly people as well as strengthening relations between the two nations,” King Abdullah said. The United Arab Emirates also welcomed the transition, affirming the “deepness of the brotherly relations” between the two nations.

Qatar’s Growth Under the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Leadership

Qatar has witnessed substantial economic growth since Sheikh Hamad’s ascension to power in 1995. The economy, driven largely by the country’s vast natural gas reserves, expanded from $8 billion in 1995 to an impressive $174 billion within a decade and a half.

During Sheikh Hamad’s tenure, Qatar adopted a pragmatic foreign policy, maintaining relations across a broad political spectrum and positioning itself as a regional mediator in various conflicts, including internal Palestinian disputes. The nation also became a key supporter of the Syrian opposition and developed strong ties with the United States, hosting a major U.S. military base for decades. At the same time, Sheikh Hamad maintained diplomatic relations with Iran, despite tensions between Tehran and Qatar’s Gulf neighbors, owing to their shared control of the world’s largest natural gas field.

By the time he assumed power in 2013, Sheikh Tamim had already played an active role in Qatari decision-making for several years. However, his leadership faced early diplomatic challenges.

