Who Is Rajab Butt? Pakistani TikTok Star Arrested For Possession Of Lion Cub & Illegal Weapons

TikTok star Rajab Butt finds himself at the center of a legal storm after a lion cub gift led authorities to uncover unlicensed weapons at his residence. The incident has sparked debates over wildlife ownership and law enforcement procedures.

The ongoing controversy involving TikTok personality Rajab Butt and the gift of a lion cub has taken an unexpected turn, with the breeder asserting that the arrest was due to the possession of illegal weapons, not the cub itself. However, it was the presence of the lion cub that initially caught the attention of authorities.

Initial Findings

Mian Umar Dhola, the owner of a private wildlife breeding farm, explained that Punjab Wildlife officials had visited Rajab Butt’s residence to check the ownership documents and license for the lion cub. Dhola clarified that at the time of the visit, Rajab Butt did not possess the required paperwork.

“We assured the officials that the cub came from my breeding farm and that I would provide the necessary documents,” Dhola said. “I also offered to assist Rajab in obtaining the required license.”

According to Dhola, the wildlife officials were initially satisfied with his explanation and were preparing to leave the premises.

Rajab Butt Arrested

However, during the visit, police officers accompanying the wildlife team discovered unlicensed weapons at Rajab Butt’s residence. This discovery led to Butt’s arrest.

Dhola later submitted the appropriate ownership documents to the police, which is why the FIR (First Information Report) did not include charges related to the illegal possession of the lion cub.

Sources from the Punjab Wildlife Department revealed that Mian Umar Dhola’s breeding farm was not officially registered at the time of the incident. Dhola admitted that his paperwork was incomplete but confirmed that he paid the registration fee on Monday to finalize the process. He spent several hours meeting with the Director General of Wildlife and the Deputy Director of Lahore Region to ensure his farm’s registration.

In the interim, the lion cub, which had been temporarily seized by Punjab Wildlife, was transferred to the Lahore Safari Zoo for safekeeping.

Rajab Butt Released

Rajab Butt, who was arrested for illegal weapons possession and violating wildlife laws, has since been released on personal surety. According to police officials, the Station House Officer (SHO) granted Butt the surety, allowing him to remain free until his court appearance, which is scheduled for the morning.

Butt, who is also known for his recent lavish wedding celebrations, was taken into custody following a joint raid conducted by the Punjab Wildlife Department and the police at his Lahore residence.

