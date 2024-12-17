Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Who IS Rex Heuermann? Acuused Serial Killer Charged With Seventh Murder In Giglo Beach Case

A chilling chapter unfolds in the infamous Gilgo Beach case as Rex Heuermann, already accused in multiple murders, is now charged with the death of a seventh victim. The new indictment ties the alleged serial killer to Valerie Mack, whose tragic disappearance remained unsolved for decades.

Rex Heuermann, the primary suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders, has been charged with the murder of a seventh victim in a superseding indictment released on Tuesday in Suffolk County court.

Heuermann faces second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Valerie Mack, whose partial remains were discovered in eastern Long Island in November 2000.

“Your honor, I am not guilty of any of these charges,” Heuermann declared in court on Tuesday, shaking his head in denial.

Valerie Mack’s Disappearance and Discovery

Mack, a 24-year-old mother from Philadelphia, worked as an escort at the time of her disappearance. Her remains were initially found by a group of hunters who called 911 after making the discovery in a wooded area in Manorville, Long Island.

At the time, key body parts – Mack’s head, hands, and right foot – were missing from the scene. These remained undiscovered for over a decade until April 2011, when additional remains, including Mack’s skull, hands, and right foot, were found less than 1.5 miles east of Gilgo Beach. This was near the location where the remains of Jessica Taylor, another victim linked to Heuermann, were discovered.

Investigation Against Rex Heuermann

The breakthrough in Mack’s case came in May 2020, when prosecutors used a DNA sample from her remains to identify her. Collaborating with local law enforcement, the FBI’s genetic genealogists, and the Suffolk County crime laboratory, authorities confirmed Mack’s identity.

Further investigation revealed human hair found on Mack’s left wrist, which matched the DNA profiles of Heuermann’s wife, Asa Ellerup, and his daughter, Victoria Heuermann, according to court documents.

Arrest of Rex Heuermann

Heuermann was initially arrested in July 2023 and charged with the murders of four women whose bodies were found bound with belts or tape and wrapped in burlap along a stretch of Gilgo Beach in 2010. These victims – Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes – became known as the “Gilgo Four.” Heuermann pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In June 2024, prosecutors filed two additional second-degree murder charges against Heuermann for the killings of Jessica Taylor in 2003 and Sandra Costilla in 1993. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Gilgo Beach case

The Gilgo Beach case has drawn widespread attention since 2010, when authorities uncovered the remains of at least 11 victims along Long Island’s waterfront in Suffolk County. The women, including Mack and Taylor, were found across multiple crime scenes, deepening the mystery surrounding the serial killings.

Heuermann, a New York-based architect, continues to maintain his innocence as the investigation progresses.

