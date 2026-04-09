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Home > World News > Who Is Rex Heuermann? US Beach Serial Killer Admits Luring, Strangling, Chopping, Dumping Bodies in Sacks of 8 Sex Workers

Who Is Rex Heuermann? US Beach Serial Killer Admits Luring, Strangling, Chopping, Dumping Bodies in Sacks of 8 Sex Workers

Rex Heuermann, the man accused in the shocking Gilgo Beach serial killings in the US, has pleaded guilty to murdering eight women over nearly 17 years, from 1993 to 2010. Many of the victims were sex workers.

Who Is Rex Heuermann? US Beach Serial Killer Admits Luring, Strangling, Chopping, Dumping Bodies in Sacks of 8 Sex Workers. Photo: TheRelaSantino X
Who Is Rex Heuermann? US Beach Serial Killer Admits Luring, Strangling, Chopping, Dumping Bodies in Sacks of 8 Sex Workers. Photo: TheRelaSantino X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 9, 2026 14:26:07 IST

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Who Is Rex Heuermann? US Beach Serial Killer Admits Luring, Strangling, Chopping, Dumping Bodies in Sacks of 8 Sex Workers

Rex Heuermann, the man accused in the shocking Gilgo Beach serial killings in the US, has pleaded guilty to murdering eight women over nearly 17 years, from 1993 to 2010. Many of the victims were sex workers. 

In court, the 62-year-old admitted that he lured the women by offering them money, then strangled them. In some cases, he cut up their bodies and wrapped them in burlap before dumping them near Gilgo Beach and other isolated places on Long Island. 

Who Is Rex Heuermann? 

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Rex Heuermann, a 6-foot-4 man from Massapequa Park, appeared in court and smirked as he repeatedly admitted to killing the women by strangling them. Family members of the victims were present in the courtroom, and some were left shocked as he confessed to the murders. 

Investigators also found detailed notes on his computer about how he planned the killings. The documents, despite spelling mistakes, include chilling instructions such as “remove head and hands” and “wash the body inside and all cavities.”Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney shared disturbing details about each murder on Wednesday. 

How Rex Heuermann Killed 8 Sex Workers? 

According to prosecutors, Rex Heuermann’s first known victim was Sandra Costilla in 1993. He allegedly strangled her and dumped her body in Southampton. In 1996, he killed another woman, strangled her, and dismembered her body before scattering the remains. 

Around 2000, he murdered Valerie Mack, cut up her body, and left the remains in Gilgo Beach and Manorville. In 2003, he allegedly killed Jessica Taylor in a similar way by strangling and dismembering her before dumping her body.

In 2007, Rex Heuermann used a burned phone to lure Melissa Brainard- Barnes, then killed her and left her body tied with belts at Gilgo Beach. In 2009, he strangled Maureen, wrapped her body in tape and burlap, and dumped her there. 

In 2010, he picked up Megan Waterman from a hotel, killed her, and left her body wrapped in burlap. Later that year, he also killed Amber Costello and dumped her body near Ocean Parkway after wrapping it in tape and burlap. 

What Did Investigators Find in Rex Heuermann Case?

Prosecutors said Rex Heuermann allegedly killed all the women in the basement of his house. His home was described as dirty and cluttered. His family, however, said they had no idea about what he was doing in secret. 

Investigators also said he used dating apps like Tinder and burner phones more than 500 times to contact sex workers and lure them.

Police found disturbing internet searches linked to violent content, including torture and abuse. Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison called Heuermann “a predator” who destroyed many families.

Heuermann is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole. His sentencing is scheduled for June 17.

Also Read: Who Is Muhammad Shahzeb Khan? 21-Year-Old Pakistani National Pleads Guilty To Attempted Mass Shooting At NYC Jewish Centre 

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Who Is Rex Heuermann? US Beach Serial Killer Admits Luring, Strangling, Chopping, Dumping Bodies in Sacks of 8 Sex Workers

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Who Is Rex Heuermann? US Beach Serial Killer Admits Luring, Strangling, Chopping, Dumping Bodies in Sacks of 8 Sex Workers
Who Is Rex Heuermann? US Beach Serial Killer Admits Luring, Strangling, Chopping, Dumping Bodies in Sacks of 8 Sex Workers
Who Is Rex Heuermann? US Beach Serial Killer Admits Luring, Strangling, Chopping, Dumping Bodies in Sacks of 8 Sex Workers
Who Is Rex Heuermann? US Beach Serial Killer Admits Luring, Strangling, Chopping, Dumping Bodies in Sacks of 8 Sex Workers

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