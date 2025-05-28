Who Is Riyad Mansour? Palestinian Ambassador Breaks Down In Emotional UN Speech On Gaza Crisis: I Have Grandchildren

Struggling to hold back his emotions, Mansour described the tragic reality faced by Palestinian families. "Dozens of children are dying of starvation," he said, his voice trembling.

Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, was visibly emotional as he addressed the UN Security Council on Wednesday. The seasoned diplomat broke into tears while speaking about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Riyad Mansour Speaks on Starvation and Loss of Children

Struggling to hold back his emotions, Mansour described the tragic reality faced by Palestinian families. “Dozens of children are dying of starvation,” he said, his voice trembling. “Mothers hold their lifeless bodies, caress their hair, speak to them, and apologize—how can anyone bear this pain?”

Sharing a personal perspective, Mansour added, “I have grandchildren. I understand what they mean to their families.” As he thumped the desk in front of him, he continued, “To watch Palestinians suffer while the world stays silent—it’s more than any decent human being should have to bear.”

'I have grandchildren. I know what they mean to their families.' Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour breaks down in tears as he addresses the UN Security Council on the situation in Gaza.https://t.co/FWLzrHNiwy — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 28, 2025

“Flames and Hunger Devouring Palestinian Children”

In a powerful statement, Mansour declared, “Flames and hunger are devouring Palestinian children.” He emphasized the collective anguish of Palestinians around the world, including those in refugee camps, the occupied territories, and the diaspora. “We love our children. We love our people. We don’t want to see them endure this brutality,” he stated.

The crisis follows a deadly attack on October 7, 2023, led by Hamas, which left about 1,200 people in Israel dead and over 250 taken hostage. In retaliation, Israel launched a prolonged military campaign in Gaza.

Gaza’s Death Toll Reaches Record High

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 54,000 Palestinians have died since the offensive began—marking the highest casualty figure in any conflict between Israel and the Palestinian territories. Most victims are reported to be women and children, though the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and fighters in its reports.

Despite mounting global pressure and ongoing diplomatic efforts, attempts to reach a ceasefire have so far failed. Mediators have struggled to find a solution, while the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen by the day.